Glen Smerage (“A split Richards Avenue was a mistake,” My View, March 22) argues that it was a mistake not to connect Richards Avenue some 50 years ago. He writes that the city must rectify the error by building a 60-foot wide road linking the south side of Arroyo de los Chamisos to Cerrillos Road on the north.
Smerage bases his case on the extent of growth, past and presumably future, of Santa Fe and the need for “effective travel,” the social costs of the connection notwithstanding.
That is a plausible argument in a narrow sense and accords with the city’s preliminary study, which asserts a connection will “decrease traffic delays.” On closer inspection, these reasons are insufficient and must not prevail.
Why not? I offer three reasons: the assumptions in the hydrology portion (Section 2.2) of the Phase A Report; the further negative impact on neighborhoods on the northern side of the arroyo; and the very idea of effective travel and traffic delays.
First, hydrology. The report suggests a minimal probability of flooding in the Richards Avenue area of the arroyo. Thus, data related to 100-year flood plain projections should not alarm residents living along the arroyo close to Richards Avenue.
The deep rush of water in the arroyo in the summer of 2018 might lead prudent observers to wonder how predictive prior conclusions really are in this era of climate change and its unknowable consequences.
It is not alarmist to wonder if slightly stronger or more frequent storms would have truly destructive outcomes for these arroyo dwellers. Put differently, current flood plain models amid climate change are not necessarily reliable.
Next, neighborhoods. The damage is already done to neighborhoods around the existing arroyo crossing. The Phase A Report suggests less congestion were the Richards connection built. With current and projected construction south of Rodeo Road, the question arises: for how long?
Compounding congestion, with attendant damage to lifestyle and property values near the Richards Avenue/Siringo Road nexus, does not make for sound public policy. At odds with the Phase A Report, Smerage recommends that Richards Avenue take on “heavy traffic” with four vehicle lanes.
The result will be the end of the Richards-Siringo neighborhood, as former police Chief John Denko made clear at a March 10 meeting at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.
Lastly, traffic and travel. Smerage implies that Cerrillos Road can carry the traffic that an arroyo crossing will bring. Given the volume of traffic from growth on the city’s west side, and the traffic that apartment construction across from Home Depot on Richards Avenue will bring, that is a doubtful conclusion.
Nor do travel “delays,” which the Phase A Report leaves undefined, make a convincing argument for the Richards crossing. In light traffic, the trip from Rodeo/Richards via Zafarano Drive to Cerrillos/Richards takes but five minutes, and about six minutes in moderate traffic.
Given current novel coronavirus-related conditions, I could not determine the duration of the trip at peak usage times. Nevertheless, a drive of approximately five or six minutes does not justify the local disruption the proposed crossing might provide.
Also, as one attendee at the March 10 meeting observed, less traffic on Zafarano Road means less revenue for businesses there — sadly, in service to an inconsequential saving of a few minutes in travel time.
Smerage and other backers of the Richards Avenue connector deem it progress. Consider, though, that real progress might entail leaving home several minutes sooner so as not to defile another neighborhood of the City Different.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.