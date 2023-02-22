As a parent, I have seen firsthand the major role the internet plays in our children’s lives. Whether it be for education, entertainment or play, our children and teens are more connected to digital products and services than ever before.

Yet the online world has never been put to the product-safety test. New parents purchase car seats, cribs, bottles and toys with an eye toward safety and the understanding these products are subject to rigorous safety standards. When the time comes for their children to engage with connected toys and devices, shouldn’t parents be afforded the same peace of mind that comes from other product safety standards?

That is why I’m introducing the New Mexico Age Appropriate Design Code, Senate Bill 319, legislation that would require tech companies and platforms to create features that prioritize the safety, privacy and well-being of children — instead of company profits. The New Mexico AADC would require high privacy settings by default, while also limiting data collection about kids and prohibiting the use of manipulative design, or dark patterns.

Sen. George Muñoz represents District 4, serving McKinley, Cibola and San Juan counties. He is chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.