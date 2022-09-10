Our national parks and monuments are full of rich history and culture and some are sacred ancestral homes to Tribes – like the Navajo, Hopi and Puebloan peoples — who have stewarded these lands for millennia. Their cultural legacies span thousands of years and, with proper protection, will endure for generations to come. But right now, national parks and monuments are under threat from the relentless push to develop and drill more wells on public lands near sacred areas and some of our most treasured landscapes.

A recent report by Archaeology Southwest and the Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks detailed the damage caused by the amount of oil and gas drilling allowed under current leasing policies adjacent to five national parks and monuments: Chaco Culture National Historical Park, Dinosaur National Monument, Hovenweep National Monument, Mesa Verde National Park and Theodore Roosevelt National Park. As it stands, the antiquated federal oil and gas leasing system allows oil and gas companies to lease and drill right up to the doorstep of these national parks, jeopardizing irreplaceable cultural sites, artifacts, public lands and wildlife.

For example, oil and gas companies have been allowed to drill over 37,000 wells and lease 92 percent of the public lands in the area surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park in New Mexico. As a result, oil and gas wells, roads, pipelines and other infrastructure have severely damaged long stretches of the Great North Road, an ancestral Puebloan corridor that runs through the park, and transformed other cultural sites into industrial parks. Chaco Canyon is designated as a World Heritage Site because of its cultural significance to the Indigenous peoples of the American Southwest. Ancient villages and shrines throughout Chaco connect tribes today with their heritage. These sacred sites must be protected.

