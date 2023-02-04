The annual report of the Department of Game and Fish acknowledges that operations depend on “the combined support of hunters, trappers and anglers.” Together with the State Game Commission, the department has opposed trapping restrictions. For years, Game and Fish officials opposed Mexican wolf reintroduction, but now they participate in the program to restrict wolves to a limited, experimental area.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, currently run by a former director of the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, regards Mexican wolves as a scientific experiment. How is this science? The boundaries of the experimental area are based on an outdated concept of “historic range,” which denies the reality of wildlife migrations in a time of climate change and drought.

Captive Mexican wolves have proven their ability to survive in the wild. It is time to let them roam free beyond the experimental boundaries. They will not fully recover from artificial inbreeding until they can reach wild wolves in Colorado.

Marc Bedner, a resident of Eldorado, writes for Climate Justice for Animals, foranimals.org.

