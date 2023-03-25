I set my clock ahead March 11 with more irritation than usual. As always, it was a pointless, archaic ritual that only persists — as does the answer to most questions in America that begin with “Why doesn’t someone” or “Why do we have to” — because of greed. The megacorporations that manage our country think they will make more money if the huddled masses have an extra hour of daylight in which to spend theirs.

Surprisingly, some prominent Republicans are getting on the bandwagon to stop the madness. Predictably, however, they ignore the science and choose to embrace the problematic daylight saving time option. The health-damaging disruption of said masses’ circadian rhythms is a matter of record. The negative fallout is measurable.

Yet it is another factor that heightens my displeasure most — birthday number 82 looming at the end of the month. It is a stark reminder of the decreasing number of hours I can afford to lose.

Foster Hurley is an artist and writer who divides his diminishing time between the high desert of New Mexico and the high woods of New York’s Hudson Valley.