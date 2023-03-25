I set my clock ahead March 11 with more irritation than usual. As always, it was a pointless, archaic ritual that only persists — as does the answer to most questions in America that begin with “Why doesn’t someone” or “Why do we have to” — because of greed. The megacorporations that manage our country think they will make more money if the huddled masses have an extra hour of daylight in which to spend theirs.
Surprisingly, some prominent Republicans are getting on the bandwagon to stop the madness. Predictably, however, they ignore the science and choose to embrace the problematic daylight saving time option. The health-damaging disruption of said masses’ circadian rhythms is a matter of record. The negative fallout is measurable.
Yet it is another factor that heightens my displeasure most — birthday number 82 looming at the end of the month. It is a stark reminder of the decreasing number of hours I can afford to lose.
Time is passing faster and faster, and I am powerless to slow its momentum. I water my plants every Sunday feeling like I just went through the ritual three days ago. I have finally come to grips with COVID’s third anniversary only to be gobsmacked by the Ukrainian invasion’s first. How did a year slip by when I wasn’t looking?
As a child growing up in North Texas, time seemed to drag. Life was an unending travail of “Are we there yet?” and counting the school days until summer.
Observing my impatience — as well as my ongoing increase in height — my kind stepfather would frequently observe, “We’re gonna have to tie a brick on that boy’s head.” Not to worry, Tobe. In the past decade, I have lost almost two inches in height. What is the solution now — skyhooks under my jaw?
In hindsight, the more important question is “What was my hurry?”
I do not expend significant time looking back. I am too busy looking forward. Writing, creating art, embodying my yoga, celebrating my extraordinary wife. But I awoke on March 12 driven to share the following reflection. Kindly indulge me and my senior moment.
It is my personal observation — and experience — that most men reach a midlife crisis around 40. Women — always staying several steps ahead of us — reach that plateau four or five years earlier. Theirs is largely due to their biological clock. For men, it is more developmental and existential. We spend the first 40 years of our lives working our way up a long hill, with no idea what awaits us on the other side. We make plans and behave and develop beliefs that by and large ignore the approaching confrontation. And then, after four decades, we find ourselves at the summit. Not because it was a goal, but because life just happened.
At that moment, for the first time, we see the rest of our lives laid out ahead of us. And it takes our collective breath away. We have run out of excuses and alibis. It is now just us and that finite calendar below.
If we are evolved, responsible beings — or are at least on the path to becoming one — we will plan and behave and evolve beliefs quite differently for the rest of our lives. That’s what I have done. And nothing would give me greater pleasure than to continue to do so for many years to come.
There are poems still to be written, intimate conversations still to be shared, growth still to be achieved. But with no disrespect to the Rolling Stones, time is definitely not on my side.
Foster Hurley is an artist and writer who divides his diminishing time between the high desert of New Mexico and the high woods of New York’s Hudson Valley.