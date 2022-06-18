Last year, the New Mexico Legislature embarked on the once-a-decade redistricting process to ensure voting districts keep up with the demographic changes of the last 10 years and the cultural diversity of our state. New Mexico’s updated districts accurately reflect our current demographics, honor cultural traditions and protect communities of interest, so that all New Mexicans can be fairly represented. In fact, the House maps earned an “A” grade for partisan fairness from the Princeton Gerrymandering Project, which means no political party has an advantage over another.
Unfortunately, it is becoming commonplace to try to undermine trust in our elections by sowing misinformation, even in The New Mexican. A recent column by Milan Simonich stokes the flames of mistrust by claiming incorrectly that New Mexico’s updated House districts were “aggressively gerrymandered” by Democrats (“Overmatched GOP faces fallout from redistricting,” Ringside Seat, June 15). Incredibly, Simonich didn’t mention that the process was led by the independent, nonpartisan Citizen Redistricting Committee, established to ensure the redrawing of our maps was fair and transparent. The legislation creating the committee was even sponsored by Republican Rep. Rebecca Dow, whose district Simonich claims was gerrymandered.
Periodic redistricting is vital to the health of our democracy, but often the process leaves the minority party feeling they are getting the short end of the stick. The nonpartisan Citizen Redistricting Committee was created to address this concern and earned broad bipartisan support in both legislative chambers — passing with only two dissenting votes in the House. The State Ethics Commission and legislative leaders from both parties appointed the seven committee members.
The committee went to great lengths to draft maps that reflect the geographic and cultural diversity of New Mexico. Over the course of two months, the committee held 23 public meetings and more than 800 New Mexicans statewide provided public comment. The committee members and experts drew the maps based on this extensive public testimony and data received during public meetings. Importantly, the maps were not drawn by elected officials in the Legislature, as Simonich claimed.
A committee report noted 2020 census data revealed that under the previous maps, only 24 of 70 House districts had a majority Hispanic voting-age population. The committee updated three additional districts to have majority Hispanic voting-age populations, including Dow’s, so that the people of New Mexico are represented more accurately.
The committee was forbidden by law from considering any partisan voter data when drafting maps. Only after the committee adopted maps to recommend to the Legislature was partisan data consulted, and only to rigorously evaluate the maps’ partisan fairness. Unsurprisingly, the committee’s work has been given top marks by numerous third-party evaluators.
The map adopted for the New Mexico House of Representatives was one of the independent Citizen Redistricting Committee’s three recommended maps, updated to include districts in northwest New Mexico that reflected a historic tribal consensus among pueblos, the Navajo Nation and Apache nations on how districts would be configured in those areas. The resulting House districts are compact and fair, while reflecting the demographic shifts throughout our state since 2010 — including significant population growth in some regions.
There is no such thing as a perfect map, and no legislator, political party or columnist can get every single thing they want. Redistricting should serve the people of our state. My colleagues and I in the Legislature took that responsibility seriously, and we celebrate the appropriate representation of our diverse communities, including rural, Native American and Hispanic communities, in the resulting maps.