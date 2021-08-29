I want to first thank members of the Citizen Redistricting Committee for dedicating so much of their time to this extremely important activity. Let’s hope that the Legislature will respect the time and recommendations the committee will provide.
We all recognize the need for inclusion and representation of the different races in New Mexico because each of their cultures is so very different. And when we talk about culture, we must also find ways to respect the cultural differences between the urban and rural residents because they also differ.
Urban dwellers are now two to three generations removed from agriculture and the rural way of life. How can a legislator support our smaller communities and the rural industries without understanding or experience with them? Just five or so legislators actually work in the agriculture industry. Because of this disconnect, laws are being passed that are detrimental to the industry that is vital to our state economy.
The New Mexico Department of Agriculture reports that some 52.25 percent of New Mexico’s land mass is utilized in the agriculture industry and, therefore, owned or operated by farmers and ranchers. Because that percentage is so significant, we must have more legislative representation and listen to the real experts who live and work in rural New Mexico to keep it viable.
We have many legislators who feel financially supporting our smaller communities with any type of economic development is wasteful and unnecessary but these smaller communities that should be offering the needed services to our rural residents. As the state data indicate, our rural schools are rated the highest in performance, but they are underfunded because of the formulas used.
The number of families and employees working in agriculture has been on a steady decline and so our smaller communities could become ghost towns. When farms and ranches are sold, many times they are sold to out-of-state buyers who give nothing back to New Mexico other than property taxes.
With the crime that we are experiencing in our largest cities, we are seeing people looking for a smaller, less-congested and safer place to live and raise their children. If our smaller communities offered basic services, we would see population growth in the rural areas of New Mexico. That would take some pressure off the schools, services and infrastructure of our big cities.
I know that the U.S. census count is the “boss” of this daunting task and that I am asking for an act of God to fix this problem, but when we have 52.25 percent of the land mass lacking the needed representation, our small communities and the agriculture industry will continue to decline.
New Mexico “back in the good ole days” had representatives for each county, and that makes lots of sense to me. That is not our system today. If we don’t make changes soon, our agriculture industry will disappear in the dust. Everyone will be forced to live in large cities unless we grab the opportunity now that working remotely has to offer for rural growth.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.