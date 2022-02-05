Kudos to the editorial staff for the piece (“Beyond recycling: World must deal with plastics,” Our View, Jan. 20). Recycling plastics is a complex problem that receives too little coverage in the mainstream media.
I would like to support and expand upon the excellent points made in this editorial. In spring, I took a deep dive into this subject by attending a plastics pollution course at Bennington College, given by the environmental organization Beyond Plastics. I would like to share some insights I have gained.
There are significant reasons why only 9 percent of plastics have been recycled. Plastics have always been difficult to recycle. The idea of recycling plastics has been promoted by the plastics industry as the solution to plastic pollution and as a way to shift the responsibility for the cleanup from producers to consumers. This deceit will never work.
The recycling of plastics depends upon a market for the product. Currently, there is a consistent market for only some No. 1 and No. 2 plastics; recycled plastics Nos. 3-7 are most often sent to the landfill. One of the major reasons for the lack of demand for recycled plastics is that plastic now is made mostly from ethane, a very cheap byproduct of fracking. Consequently, it is much more economical not to use recycled material.
Another topic that receives very little coverage in the media is the relationship of plastic production to the climate crisis. Plastics are almost 100 percent made from fossil fuels. If the plastics industry were a country, it would be the fifth-largest emitter of greenhouse gasses, behind China, the United States, India and Russia. The fabrication of plastic releases pollutants at every stage of the process: extraction, refinement, usage, disposal and degradation.
As if the plastic crisis were not bad enough, the fossil fuel industry plans to triple plastic production by 2050. This is the industry’s Plan B — increasing plastic sales to offset losses caused by increased use of alternative energy sources as well as the increased popularity of electric vehicles.
The solution to the plastic pollution problem is multifaceted. The most important action is to turn off the tap at the source: Stop making so much plastic. The Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act, the federal bill mentioned in the editorial, is a great place to start.
Our Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández was an original co-sponsor of this bill, and Rep. Melanie Stansbury has signed on, but our two senators have not. One thing individuals can do is urge their senators to support the bill. Also, some states have begun to pass extended producer responsibility bills, which shift the responsibility for plastic waste cleanup to the producers instead of the consumers. At the local level, residents of Santa Fe County can contact their commissioners to support a resolution to ban plastic bags and styrofoam. The city of Santa Fe already has had a plastic bag ban in place since 2014.
Consumers should reduce plastic purchases, choosing products packaged in more recyclable materials, such as paper, glass or metal. Reuse or refill plastic containers. We cannot recycle our way out of this plastic pollution crisis.
