Women have always been an essential part of agricultural and pastoral activities. They are involved in every sphere of farming and ranching worldwide, and this holds true in New Mexico.

For centuries, women have held the key to a better, healthier future for us all. Acknowledging this and allowing women farmers, ranchers and other land-based producers to claim their power is essential to keeping women on the land. Women’s empowerment, especially for those involved in land-based production, is considered a goal for global development agencies such as the United Nations.

In developing countries, the majority of women who are economically active are farmers and pastoralists. Data from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization shows women make up 43% of the agricultural workforce in developing countries and 67% of the world’s 600 million subsistence livestock farmers. International studies show that empowering women in agriculture to make their own decisions, own their own land and have access to credit can increase agricultural productivity.

Gail Wadsworth has been a researcher and advocate for small-scale farmers for close to 40 years. After 20 years of work among farmers, farmworkers and marginalized rural residents in California, she retired to Santa Fe. Gail has a master’s degree in international agricultural development from the University of California, Davis with a specialization in soil science.

