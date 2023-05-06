Women have always been an essential part of agricultural and pastoral activities. They are involved in every sphere of farming and ranching worldwide, and this holds true in New Mexico.
For centuries, women have held the key to a better, healthier future for us all. Acknowledging this and allowing women farmers, ranchers and other land-based producers to claim their power is essential to keeping women on the land. Women’s empowerment, especially for those involved in land-based production, is considered a goal for global development agencies such as the United Nations.
In developing countries, the majority of women who are economically active are farmers and pastoralists. Data from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization shows women make up 43% of the agricultural workforce in developing countries and 67% of the world’s 600 million subsistence livestock farmers. International studies show that empowering women in agriculture to make their own decisions, own their own land and have access to credit can increase agricultural productivity.
And it makes sense.
In the 2017 U.S. Department of Agriculture Census of Agriculture, the data reveals that 36% of U.S. farmers and ranchers are women. In total, female-operated farms accounted for 38% of U.S. agriculture sales. This data implies women are outproducing their male counterparts overall.
In New Mexico, 45% of all farms have women as primary operators, and 60% of all New Mexico farms have at least one female farmer or rancher. Of those women in New Mexico who are primary operators, 76% own some land and 65% are full owners. This is remarkable. These women have a story to tell: a story of resilience against stiff odds and a harsh environment. Women living in rural areas face particular challenges.
Studies I completed in California between 2000 and 2019 showed that many rural residents have feelings of isolation. Women working in agriculture may feel this isolation to a greater extent than their male counterparts. Their day may not be over when they finish work, or begin when they go to work. They may feel disconnected and consumed with all of the additional (often household) tasks before them.
Global studies of women have shown that increasing women’s social capital is essential for improving their economic status, giving women a voice and reducing violence against women.
But what is social capital and how do women build it?
Social capital can be defined as the consolidation of “the links, shared values and understandings in a society that allow people and community members to have faith in each other so that they can work together.” Social capital is determined by the degree to which people are embedded within their family, relationships, social networks and communities, and have a sense of belonging and civic identity.
Groups around the world have been working for decades to build power among women in agriculture, and building social capital is one way to achieve it.
Women in agriculture can attain more sustainable lives simply by coming together in safe spaces to develop the goals of working together, building community bonds, and sharing successes, challenges and everyday thoughts. This action defeats the sense of isolation many rural women experience. Women working together have more confidence to invest in collective activities, knowing they are all “in this together.”
And we are all in this together. Let’s do what we can to honor and celebrate New Mexico’s women farmers. They deserve our praise. We have the rare opportunity here to meet our female food producers and help to build community and, thus, social capital. Buy directly from women at farmers markets and farm stands. Ask them about their work. And thank them when you can.
Gail Wadsworth has been a researcher and advocate for small-scale farmers for close to 40 years. After 20 years of work among farmers, farmworkers and marginalized rural residents in California, she retired to Santa Fe. Gail has a master’s degree in international agricultural development from the University of California, Davis with a specialization in soil science.