Once again New Mexico is at the very bottom of a list. Kids Count 2023 is compiled by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, with distribution and media handled by New Mexico Voices for Children.

While it is not the report Rio Grande Foundation would compile, the 16 variables considered in do highlight issues regarding the well-being of New Mexico children. Sadly, like so many similar reports, the results are not good for our state. What is unique is the positive spin being applied by Voices for Children.

As Voices for Children’s Amber Wallin recently wrote in an opinion piece, “You shouldn’t let the rankings get you down because they don’t tell us how far we’ve come.” We politely disagree and believe Voices would not have the same sanguine viewpoint if a Republican governor or Legislature were calling the shots (“Looking beyond the state’s ranking for kids,” My View, June 18).

Paul Gessing is president of New Mexico’s Rio Grande Foundation, an independent, nonpartisan, tax-exempt research and educational organization.

