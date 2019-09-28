A thunderstorm throws bolts of electricity, which we call lightning, across the sky in storm conditions. The tremendous fluorescent, iridescent, incandescent silver streaks, like the seven curving colors of rainbows, seem to come out of thin air. It is probably not precisely right to talk of thin air because air, indeed space itself, is sizzling and broiling with electromagnetic frequencies — strange invisible particles and waves like radio, TV-audio/visual signals and numerous other stuffs of the cosmos. Does this mean that electricity is just waiting to jump out at us from behind the scenes? My language may be clumsy, for I am no trained physicist.
We call lightning a “bolt” because of its quick, sharp movement. Bolts can’t be stopped or prevented because they are capricious and stochastic (there’s a word for you — it means randomly probable).
Zeus was fond of tossing purposeful bolts (Zeus also had a capricious side to him) down upon mortals who angered him. By the way, the ancient Greeks didn’t say, “It’s raining.” They said, “Zeus is raining.”
Our mortal, scientifically defined bolts are one to two inches thick. Bolts flash out, on average, for a five-mile stretch. Once in Dallas, a bolt was measured at 118 miles, so the story goes.
Typical lightning can reach 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit and 1 billion volts of electricity. Is it any wonder that being hit by lightning will toast you, or if you survive, turn you into a mystic or a clairvoyant?
Could a cosmic, humongous, science fiction bolt ever, coming out of nowhere, hit the Earth?
This kind of event really did happen, not with lightning, but when an asteroid roughly six miles across hit our planet 65 million years ago at an angle of 90 degrees and at a speed of 12.4 miles per second. A crater formed about 110 miles across. Our atmosphere was altered beyond belief. The Earth burned in spots as molten rock and super-hot ash fell out of the sky and onto flammable plant matter. The dinosaurs and roughly three-quarters of all species became extinct.
A similar catastrophic fate was feared by some Los Alamos scientists in 1945. They worried that the atomic bomb might ignite the atmosphere in a chain reaction and char the Earth. The doubters were overruled. The mood in Los Alamos was, “This cost us nearly $2 billion. What are we supposed to do with the ‘Little Boy’ and ‘Fat Man?’ We have to drop them — the devil take the hind most.”
Is it strange that the human nature of the scientists, full of rationality and reason, was capable of toying with a possible unholy mess? But many scientists, led by Leo Szilard, were deeply shocked and regretful to see the tremendous destruction they had unleashed by playing with the weak force of uranium. (Am I getting the science correct? Remember, I am no physicist.) It had all started when the curies, working like dogs in their backyard shed, pulverized, heated and experimented with the alchemical properties of pitchblende.
Let us say that tomorrow my “makey-uppy,” science fiction lightning bolt were to strike and cause an explosive chain reaction ripping and burning around the world like the Los Alamos team feared. Would my imaginary bolt beat us to the punch, and surpass our pathetic stumbles with nuclear power plants and hydrogen bombs, and blow us all to smithereens, and end the globe of Earth? Who knows these things? Do you? I don’t.
Zeus himself would be surprised by such power.
Arthur Panaro writes poetry and reads it at Teatro Paragua. He has published a book of essays, Back Stage: Unsolicited Advice and Opinions, and a forthcoming book of poetry and prose, Scenes from a Life. He lives in Santa Fe.