For many years, I have encouraged women to run for office. Recently, I decided to follow my own advice and run to represent my community here in Santa Fe in the Roundhouse. As a working mom, I am running to be a champion for New Mexico’s working families.
In my two decades of policy work, as an advocate, trainer and staffer, I have seen firsthand the difference it makes when our lawmakers reflect the diversity of our state. Over the last several years, our House of Representatives has grown increasingly diverse — it’s now majority women and people of color. This increased diversity is reflected in policies like New Mexico’s Civil Rights Act, earned sick leave, minimum wage increases, big investments in our students and public schools, and repealing our outdated abortion ban.
Still, there’s much more work to do. Too many New Mexicans still struggle to make ends meet and worry about their children’s education. Too many people lack access to health care in their communities and are seeing the impact of climate change. It’s my concern about these issues, coupled with my conviction that we can create a brighter future for all New Mexicans, that drive me.
As the daughter of immigrants, growing up in a working-class family, I know that being the first woman and the first Asian American to represent District 47 would be meaningful to many in our community, especially young women of color. I also understand what it takes to fight to be taken seriously and to earn respect and success.
When I first started as an advocate, I learned I could make an impact through hard work and community. I didn’t have connections or experience, but I invested more time than others into meeting with the community, working closely with lawmakers and simply learning. That hard work and community engagement is how I led numerous legislative initiatives to victory, including our medical cannabis law that became a model for the nation. Running for office and being a lawmaker also takes hard work, time and commitment to the community.
Recent reporting and commentary in this newspaper incorrectly implied I had a running start in obtaining signatures ("Legislature has few heavyweights, even less competition," Ringside Seat, April 6). As the chief of staff for the speaker of the House, I of course did learn the speaker was planning to retire prior to his announcement. But I began organizing my campaign several days after his announcement.
It’s true that the process to get on the ballot can be tough, particularly for those who have young families or demanding jobs. It’s one of the reasons our lawmakers have been predominantly affluent or retired men throughout history. I worried that between my professional and family responsibilities, I would not be able to get the required number of signatures in time. I also knew that just like when I was in my 20s, I had to work hard, ask for help and invest the time into getting many additional signatures — and verifying them late into the night.
I believe in working hard and playing by the rules. And I believe that our New Mexican families who work so hard and play by the rules deserve our respect, commitment and the chance to get ahead. We have many problems to solve, and just as I brought together 50 friends and neighbors to help me get on the ballot, I will bring our friends and neighbors to the Roundhouse to help solve our biggest problems. I will always engage our community in the process, and I will never shy away from putting in the hard work that is needed.
