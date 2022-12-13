“Do I have to stop reading?”

Maria is a fourth grade student who learned how to read last year, and now she doesn’t want to stop reading.

Maria begins her weekly tutoring session by reading aloud from a list her reading specialist creates of words that challenged her in the prior session. Together she and the specialist review phonics reading rules that guide her in figuring out the words: How many vowels are in the word? Is there a “magic e”? Are there “two vowels walking”? Does the vowel say its name, or does it make the “short” sound? Using American Sign Language for each vowel supports a multisensory practice for the sounds the vowels make.

Rayna Dineen is the executive director for Reading Quest. Founded in 2015, Reading Quest provides equitable access to quality reading instruction for all students and empowers them to believe in themselves as they become strong, enthusiastic readers.

