The recently completed CHART — Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth — process conducted by the city of Santa Fe was an example of democracy in action. The CHART final report serves as the collective voice of the Santa Fe community.
More than 1,300 Santa Feans (1.6 percent of the city’s population) participated in the process, many of whom engaged in multiple activities — surveys, dialogues, interviews, art activations and more. The report contains hundreds of quotes from residents from a wide range of backgrounds and perspectives.
Just in the section on Culture, we learn this from the community: “All of these topics (What is the culture of Santa Fe? What is my culture? How can we celebrate culture? How can we promote multicultural understanding?) and the issue of intercultural sensitivity came up consistently over the course of the CHART project. Participants spoke about the challenges of cultural change, no matter where it came from. Some harken back to life before the 21st century, with nostalgia, as if it were ‘a simpler time;’ others address 21st century changes as being rapid and jarring. Others replied that ‘the only constant is change’ and feel grateful for new cultural perspectives on old ways of life. Many advised that Santa Feans need to be much more culturally sensitive, culturally tolerant, and culturally inclusive.”
Also, most participants agreed that the “tricultural myth” does not reflect the current population of Santa Fe and misrepresents the community. In the report, recommendations for the city of Santa Fe related to Culture ask the city of Santa Fe to fund, design and host more multicultural events, more cultural events that appeal to children and youth, and more cultural events that appeal to those ages 20-29. Multicultural events must be free for all and must take place in all neighborhoods.
Please read the report — it’s full of very interesting and important information, spoken from the community to all — and can be accessed at chartsantafe.com. Here, I’ve shared information from only one section. There is more in the History, Art (including opinions about the Soldiers’ Monument), Reconciliation and Truth sections. I hope to share more in upcoming articles, with the hope that residents will take the time to go to the report to listen to what so many have to say about their hometown.
Valerie Martinez is the founding director of Artful Life. Artful Life, with a Santa Fe-based project team, conducted the CHART process and produced the final report.