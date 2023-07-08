Five years ago, a group of men decided to start a book club. We wanted to read different genres, expose ourselves to a variety of ideas and seek to understand what a better world would look like.

We were not interested in censoring one another’s ideas but rather encouraged book choices that challenged us intellectually. We read books that help us seek an understanding of who we are in a world that celebrates diversity, justice and the freedom to think for oneself. Unlike groups such as Moms for Liberty, we will not ban books but celebrate any author who can give us a new understanding of the world we live in.

I encourage everyone to seek opportunities to read books of their own choosing and to defy those who seek to limit our views with their own prejudices. This is a difficult time for many in our country who seek truth, enjoy the art of free debate and see the free exchange of ideas as a fundamental cornerstone of our democracy.

Donald Duran is a native of New Mexico and is now a retired educator. He has been a teacher, school administrator, a superintendent, assistant secretary of the Public Education Department and served as a school board member in Albuquerque.

