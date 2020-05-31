The 3rd Congressional District has a population of about 680,000 with 450,000 registered voters, 50 percent of whom are registered Democrats and 27 percent registered Republicans, with the remainder sprinkled among four smaller parties.
In the 2018 general election, 245,000 people voted in Congressional District 3, a turnout of about 54 percent. The incumbent U.S. representative, Ben Ray Luján, a Democrat, received 64 percent of the vote. Since 2000, the Democratic candidate in this district has received between 57 percent and 75 percent in contested general elections. Given this history and the registration demographics of the district, the Democratic nominee is highly likely to prevail in the general election.
There are seven Democratic candidates on the ballot for the primary. The one who receives the greatest number of votes will be the nominee in the general election; there will be no runoff election or other process to ensure that a candidate is actually supported by a majority of primary voters.
What does this mean? If all candidates divided the primary votes evenly, each would get about 14 percent. While an even split is highly unlikely, it is reasonably foreseeable that the results could be something like 20 percent and 18 percent for the top two, with the remaining five candidates dividing the other 62 percent of the voters.
With this scenario, there is a likelihood that the Democratic candidate receiving as little as 20 percent of the vote will be the nominee and, eventually, the next representative. Applying historical turnout numbers, the winner would likely receive about 30,000 of the 150,000 votes cast by registered Democrats.
Bottom line, that could mean that about 7 percent of all registered voters of all parties would elect the district’s representative to Congress. Does that seem right to you?
There is a solution — it’s called ranked-choice voting. Here’s how it would address determining the candidate with the broadest appeal in a large primary field, such as the current seven candidates in the 3rd Congressional District. (And remember, ranked-choice voting was used successfully in Santa Fe’s 2018 city election.)
The ballot would allow, but not require, the voter to give a rank from one to seven to each of the candidates.
The idea is to have an “instant runoff” based upon the voters’ ranking of the candidates.
After one round, the candidate with the fewest No. 1 votes is eliminated, and his/her No. 2 votes are added to the remaining six candidates’ No. 1 votes per each voter’s preference. After each round, the candidate with the lowest number of No. 1 votes is eliminated and his/her votes redistributed. This process continues until a candidate receives a majority of the No. 1 votes.
This process produces a consensus candidate based upon the broadest expressed support among the voters, without the delay or cost of a runoff election and without the possibility of a candidate with a small plurality moving on to the general election.
There has been considerable political discussion and maneuvering recently about protecting the right to vote, and rightly so. Blatant attempts by some to restrict the public’s right to vote are certainly worthy of deep concern. But what about looking at how votes are counted to reflect more accurately the voting public’s overall support of a candidate?
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.