Regarding its support for open primaries (“Open primaries can dilute extremists,” Our View, Aug. 18), TheNew Mexican has it wrong this time. Having lived in Louisiana, where there is a true open primary — all candidates run with the top two advancing — the effect actually is just the opposite.
What happens, in reality, is the extremist ends tend to advance, since their bases are so strong. The moderates in the middle tend to be squeezed out in the end. That is why Louisiana twice saw white nationalist David Duke advance out of the primary, once to be governor and the other for U.S. senator, only to be soundly thrashed in the general election.
It appears the best option to tamp down extremism is ranked choice voting, which we have here in Santa Fe. That is how U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, a Republican, advanced to the general election last week. It’s political myth to think open primaries solve the problem of extremism.
Crossover voting also can help in that extremists can be blocked from advancing in a close race as, say, Democrats register as Republicans on Election Day to try to turn back a far-right conservative.
This did not work Tuesday in Wyoming because candidates backed by former President Donald Trump had too large a margin for crossovers to impact the result. But having also been in Wyoming, I can report that former Gov. David Freudenthal, a Democrat, and former Gov. Matt Mead, a Republican, won due to crossover voting, Freuthenthal in the general election and Mead in his first primary. Indeed, Wyoming would have had a different governor in Mead’s case had not Democrats crossed over, including myself, in large enough numbers to bring the more moderate Mead across the finish line ahead of an extremist conservative.
While that kind of model appears to have good effect in blocking extremism in close races, it will not meet TheNew Mexican’s stated intent of keeping extremists out of office in most races and could, in some cases, simply work to mess things up. Witness recent efforts by national Democrats to cross over to put the most pro-Trump candidates up for the U.S. Senate. That may work in their favor in this go-round, but two can play at that game; it may hurt the Dems later when the tables are turned.
No, the best choice here is ranked choice voting. Yes, it is confusing, but it better gets the job done of expressing the will of the majority of residents and moving a governmental body toward the kind of moderation that most voters support.
D. Reed Eckhardt is the former executive editor of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle newspaper in Cheyenne. He also is an award-winning opinion writer, both as an editorialist and column writer.