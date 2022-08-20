Regarding its support for open primaries (“Open primaries can dilute extremists,” Our View, Aug. 18), The New Mexican has it wrong this time. Having lived in Louisiana, where there is a true open primary — all candidates run with the top two advancing — the effect actually is just the opposite.

What happens, in reality, is the extremist ends tend to advance, since their bases are so strong. The moderates in the middle tend to be squeezed out in the end. That is why Louisiana twice saw white nationalist David Duke advance out of the primary, once to be governor and the other for U.S. senator, only to be soundly thrashed in the general election.

It appears the best option to tamp down extremism is ranked choice voting, which we have here in Santa Fe. That is how U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, a Republican, advanced to the general election last week. It’s political myth to think open primaries solve the problem of extremism.

D. Reed Eckhardt is the former executive editor of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle newspaper in Cheyenne. He also is an award-winning opinion writer, both as an editorialist and column writer.

