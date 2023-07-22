My son was born last summer as the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, the largest in New Mexico history, raged all around us. Smoke made the air unhealthy and look apocalyptic. This year, he turned 1 during one of the longest, hottest heat waves we have seen in the country, and Santa Fe has not been spared.

If you are a parent today, you must consider the impacts of climate change on the future of your children — what will the world look like when you can no longer be there to protect them? Will they want to have children of their own given the state of their world? New Mexico will not avoid the increase of heat and drought. The good news is that the outcomes are not binary. Every step we take to reduce and remove more carbon from the atmosphere can positively impact the range of outcomes for us and our kids.

Taking political action locally is the most direct way each of us can influence the direction of travel here at home. We have a large fossil fuel industry in New Mexico, but we also have some of the best conditions for solar and wind and geothermal energy generation in the country. The fossil fuel industry has led to the growth of the Land Grant Permanent Fund to almost $43 billion.

Emily Leveille is a resident of Santa Fe, a mother of two and a fund manager at Thornburg Investment Management.

