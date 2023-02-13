Our state has been through a lot in the last three years. There was a point when I didn’t think my business would be around long enough to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Now, I finally feel like we are getting to a place where my bar and package store, Win Place & Show, can start growing again. Our state is in a similar situation, with a massive $3.6 billion budget surplus, which represents about 40% of its overall budget. We’re in position to spend wisely and chart a course for growth and opportunity for the future.

While the darkest days of COVID-19 are behind us, we are beginning to feel the threat of a recession on the horizon. You would think politicians in Santa Fe would be looking for ways to protect New Mexicans and small businesses who have already been through so much.

Mike Cheney is the owner of Win Place & Show Bar in Ruidoso.