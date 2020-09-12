For the past few months, my wife and I have been taking our daily walks near our home on Acequia Madre and to the Plaza area downtown, as we have for the past 27 years. Of course, since March, we have been wearing protective face masks due to the coronavirus.
Since tourism has picked up in the past couple of months, we have frequently found ourselves having to let visitors know they need to wear a mask and that it is, in fact, unlawful not to have and wear one while out in public throughout New Mexico.
Many of these people become rude and dismissive and tell us to mind our own business, and worse. We are finding ourselves more and more outraged as time goes on.
A couple of weeks ago, it occurred to me that there are no signs that we have seen on the east side or in much of downtown, letting locals or visitors know that this is required. We did see one lighted portable sign on the Plaza last week, but you had to be looking for that from just the right direction to even notice it.
The city must immediately create and post signs letting everyone know this is the law here! Underscoring the lack of seriousness evidenced by our mayor and council was our trip to Taos this past weekend. On nearly every street corner and on the main plaza in Taos, there are large signs facing every direction letting people know that it’s the law and it is punishable by a fine.
It is the least we can do, and would go a long way toward getting people to take us seriously when we find ourselves having to call them out on this.
For the life of me, I can’t figure out why seven months into this pandemic, and several months since this became the law, the city of Santa Fe hasn’t made this effort. This needs to be done immediately. It’s beyond too late.
