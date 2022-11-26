IMG_2941.jpg

An altered photo on a mailer sent out by New Mexico Republicans darkened the hands of a person representing a sex offender.

When my friend showed me a mailer sent out by the New Mexican Republican Party this election cycle, I was furious. I can’t explain the shock and hurt I felt when I saw this mailer comparing people like me to a predator. People have no idea how monumentally challenging it is to build a life for yourself after completing a sentence, and then probation or parole.

And they have no idea how a conviction can impact your chances of getting a job, finding a stable place to live, or even securing a loan. It’s infuriating how out of touch the lawmakers who regulate and influence our criminal system continue to be, and how little they know about the lives of people like me.

The mailers sent by the GOP show a child getting a haircut, and the hands cutting the child’s hair have been darkened significantly (the original stock image shows that the person cutting the child’s hair has white skin). Clearly, the darkening of the skin tone is hugely problematic, implying the GOP thinks the types of people who are seen as “criminals” are people with dark skin. Beyond that, this is yet another move from politicians to eliminate a lifeline that many in the system depend on in order to reestablish their lives on the outside.

Peter Rodriguez is a member of OLÉ who earned his barber’s license while incarcerated in Santa Rosa. He still cuts hair professionally long after his release from prison.

