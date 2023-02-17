All people everywhere should be able to live, work and play in an atmosphere free of smoke. New Mexico’s five state-licensed racinos — racetrack casinos — remain the only public workplace in the state where smoking is allowed under the Dee Johnson Clean Indoor Air Act. These smoke-filled rooms with little to no ventilation affect the health of hundreds of workers.
It’s time to stop prioritizing the profits of wealthy corporations that put earnings ahead of the health of their hard-working employees.
Exposure to secondhand smoke causes many of the same tobacco-related diseases as active smoking, such as heart disease, stroke and cancer. The scientific evidence is clear. There is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke, which kills more than 41,000 Americans each year.
Tobacco smoke itself is a known human carcinogen. No job, regardless of pay, is worth risking your health.
Since opening after the coronavirus pandemic, all 14 New Mexico tribal casinos went smoke-free. The Navajo Nation passed a clean indoor air act in February 2022 that banned smoking in all indoor facilities, including its three tribal casinos. A review of the tribal gaming revenues reported to the state show little to no impact on revenues since they went smoke-free. In fact, the overall New Mexico tribal gaming revenues reported to the state have gone up in 2022 compared to 2018 when smoking was allowed in tribal casinos.
Racino owners wrongly assume smokers spend more, lose more, and would go somewhere else if they can’t smoke while they play. While smoking was once thought popular among people who frequent casinos, attitudes among Americans are changing in the wake of the pandemic.
A 2022 study by Mike Meczka of Meczka Market Research/Consulting, the gaming industry’s foremost market research provider, revealed the importance of smoking had diminished dramatically post-lockdown.
The study of gamblers in the Pacific Northwest found that 32% of casino-goers chose a particular property based on its proximity to their home. Another 26% said they made their choices based on the fact that properties did not allow smoking. Only 4% of those surveyed said they chose a property because they could smoke there.
In fact, the study found non-smoking casinos are more successful, generating wins per unit per day averages among some of the highest in the country and substantially more than those in Atlantic City where smoking is allowed.
Non-smoking casinos are also less expensive to operate, with reduced costs related to HVAC system maintenance, air handling and energy bills. Casino owners spent less on replacing furniture, carpet and equipment, too.
“Non-smoking properties appear to be performing better than their counterparts that continue to allow smoking,” said Meczka, the study’s author.
“Public policy makers and casino operators must realize that when they say they care about the health and safety of their customers, employees and their communities while continuing to allow indoor smoking, they are at the very least being disingenuous,” Meczka said.
House Bill 168, a bipartisan piece of legislation, sponsored by State Reps. Kathleen Cates, Jason C. Harper, Eleanor Chávez, Tara Jaramillo and Elizabeth “Liz” Thomson will ban smoking in all five state-licensed racinos. A similar bill in the Senate (Senate Bill 130), sponsored by Sens. Linda Lopez and Martin Hickey, will accomplish the same objective.
Most employees who work on racino gaming floors are people of color and women making minimum wage, who are working in smoke-filled conditions for extended hours. They don’t have to choose between their health and a paycheck. They are afraid of speaking out because of retaliation and losing their jobs.
It’s time for our legislative leaders and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to stand up for these employees and end this exemption. Racino workers are entitled to the same safe and smoke-free workplaces enjoyed by those working in restaurants, bars, grocery stores, law offices and at the New Mexico State Capitol.
Sherri Wells is the executive director, the American Heart Association-New Mexico. She writes from Albuquerque.