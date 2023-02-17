All people everywhere should be able to live, work and play in an atmosphere free of smoke. New Mexico’s five state-licensed racinos — racetrack casinos — remain the only public workplace in the state where smoking is allowed under the Dee Johnson Clean Indoor Air Act. These smoke-filled rooms with little to no ventilation affect the health of hundreds of workers.

It’s time to stop prioritizing the profits of wealthy corporations that put earnings ahead of the health of their hard-working employees.

Exposure to secondhand smoke causes many of the same tobacco-related diseases as active smoking, such as heart disease, stroke and cancer. The scientific evidence is clear. There is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke, which kills more than 41,000 Americans each year.

Sherri Wells is the executive director, the American Heart Association-New Mexico. She writes from Albuquerque.