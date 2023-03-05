As part of the Motorcycle Safety Foundation Advanced Rider Class, students were presented with "Quick Tips: Should You Ride A Motorcycle?" There were 10 questions and if you answered any of them wrong, the idea was that perhaps you should find another, less potentially hazardous, hobby. We need one of those quizzes for prospective gun owners, too.
Here is our suggestion.
Owning a firearm is a unique experience. Shooting sports are fun and rewarding, yet the mental and physical requirements needed for safe firearm handling, combined with the lack of a recall switch on bullets once fired, may cast doubts on whether a person should choose to own and handle a gun.
Some potential gun owners lack the ability or maturity to execute skilled and timely actions in a complex and stressful shooting environment. Others lack keen judgment or don’t have a firm grasp of the concept of situational awareness and risk management. So if you can't answer any of the following correctly, consider taking up golf.
Are you a more willing risk-taker than others you know?
Do you have unresolved anger management issues?
Do you abuse drugs or alcohol?
Are you impulsive to a fault?
Do you have good crisis management skills?
Are you mechanically inclined? Can you tell if a gun is safe or not before and after you field strip and clean it?
Do you respect machinery and other equipment that has risk? Have you taken an electrical, mechanical, firearm, or other form of safety awareness training?
Can you focus? Inattention can be a cause of negligent discharges or other accidents.
Can you safely and confidently handle your firearm in an emergency?
Are you willing to invest some time and effort into learning to properly handle and fire your firearm and know the appropriate rules and laws before you hunt, target shoot, or keep a gun for protection?
And finally, are you prepared mentally, emotionally and financially for the monumental change to your life should you shoot someone in self-defense? Regardless of whether the shooting was justified by you or the courts, it will have to be investigated. There will be an inquest and possibly a trial. Your decision will be second-guessed by the criminal justice system. You will need to hire an attorney and it better be a good one. You will spend a great deal of time and many sleepless nights until it is resolved, hopefully, in your favor. And, with all that behind you, you might still find yourself sued by the deceased's family.
If you can confidently answer all of these questions without doubts of your suitability, welcome to the firearms community!
MacKenzie Allen is a retired sheriff's deputy who worked in Los Angeles and King County, Washington and Khalil Spencer is on the executive board of the Los Alamos Sportsman's Club.