As part of the Motorcycle Safety Foundation Advanced Rider Class, students were presented with "Quick Tips: Should You Ride A Motorcycle?" There were 10 questions and if you answered any of them wrong, the idea was that perhaps you should find another, less potentially hazardous, hobby. We need one of those quizzes for prospective gun owners, too.

Here is our suggestion.

Owning a firearm is a unique experience. Shooting sports are fun and rewarding, yet the mental and physical requirements needed for safe firearm handling, combined with the lack of a recall switch on bullets once fired, may cast doubts on whether a person should choose to own and handle a gun.