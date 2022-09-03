First there was Johanna Melendez from Honduras, then the two sisters, Delmys Supaya Molina, and her sister, Dulce, also from Honduras. Then in July, three Mexican women, Lidiana from the state of Jalisco, Diana Fernanda from Michoacán and Janet from Guerrero.
As each of them passes their credible fear tests and heads north into the United States to stay with family members or sponsors while awaiting their final judicial hearings, they are replaced by someone else who shares their deep commitment to preparing young migrant children for new lives in America, most importantly to teach them some English.
This is the Repetttrans shelter near the international bridge in Juárez, a tall, battered-looking building that usually houses 180 to 240 migrants. It’s a shelter that largely governs itself. The director, Grecia Herrera, is a nurse and has a day job in a hospital, so the migrants select their own leadership and manage everything — cooking, cleaning as well as these intense and enthusiastic educational programs.
Preparing for new lives in America means learning English. Even though these women have only had a smattering of English studies in their home countries, they are committed to providing the basics.
During a recent visit, a girl named Fernanda proudly showed me her workbook. There were some 40 pages of lessons and homework she had completed. So this is clearly a serious effort.
Homework and English studies aren’t everything. On my last visit, I brought a large map of the U.S. so these families could get a sense of where they were headed — be it Chicago, Boston or San Francisco. Keep in mind that a country like Honduras has 47,278 square miles. Compare this to the U.S. with 3,797,000 square miles. That means the United States is about 90 times larger than home, something confusing to a newcomer.
This is not just a migrant issue. Jane Fuller, the director of the El Paso-based nonprofit Siguiendo los Pasos de Jesús (SPJ, or Following the Footsteps of Jesus), is an advocate for hundreds of families on the west edge of Juárez. Although SPJ is best known for the 500-some homes it has built over the last 20 years, she is also focused on the children there and has just sent out an appeal for back-to-school materials as well as funds for student fees.
Education is purportedly free in Mexico, but students have to pay $25 for kindergarten per year and up to $88 per semester for high school. That’s a lot of money in an impoverished colonia.
In Palomas, La Casa de Amor para Niños and its leaders, Jim and Pat Noble and Eunice Herrera from Santa Fe, have gathered scholarship funds for over 100 Palomas students for books, fees and uniforms.
Now they realize that a high school degree isn’t enough and are sponsoring young people for college.
New Mexico is awash with state funds, but it still ranks 50th out of the 50 states in educational achievement. The chronic absentee rate is staggering. Will this new influx of money bring about change?
At the college level, New Mexico is the first state to offer tuition-free college. Will that reverse the declining numbers of college-bound students?
Before I leave Repetttrans, these three women migrants hand me a list of school supplies. They’re challenging me to help make their schooling program possible. I quickly contact Randy Grillo and Janssen King at the Mandela International Magnet School in Santa Fe. They immediately offer to help, just as they have in the past.
Although materially and financially, these migrants have so little compared us, what they do have is something we may be missing. A thirst to learn.
Morgan Smith travels to the border monthly to document conditions there and assist various humanitarian groups. He can be reached at Morgan-smith@comcast.net.