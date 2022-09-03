First there was Johanna Melendez from Honduras, then the two sisters, Delmys Supaya Molina, and her sister, Dulce, also from Honduras. Then in July, three Mexican women, Lidiana from the state of Jalisco, Diana Fernanda from Michoacán and Janet from Guerrero.

As each of them passes their credible fear tests and heads north into the United States to stay with family members or sponsors while awaiting their final judicial hearings, they are replaced by someone else who shares their deep commitment to preparing young migrant children for new lives in America, most importantly to teach them some English.

This is the Repetttrans shelter near the international bridge in Juárez, a tall, battered-looking building that usually houses 180 to 240 migrants. It’s a shelter that largely governs itself. The director, Grecia Herrera, is a nurse and has a day job in a hospital, so the migrants select their own leadership and manage everything — cooking, cleaning as well as these intense and enthusiastic educational programs.

Morgan Smith travels to the border monthly to document conditions there and assist various humanitarian groups. He can be reached at Morgan-smith@comcast.net.

Popular in the Community