Reflection rather than grief was my reaction when Queen Elizabeth II died, perhaps because at 96, one should be permitted to quietly take off. I do grieve for the end of an extraordinary era that also covers my own life, and I treasure even more now the four days out of Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years of service and duty when it was my honor to serve her.
During the May 1991 State Visit of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip to the White House of President George H.W. Bush, they stayed four days at Blair House. That’s the president’s guest house, which I managed for more than 13 years.
I was surprised that the Queen was much younger looking than her photos, with beautiful and flawless skin. Throughout the visit, she was dressed charmingly in lovely colors and prints. I often found her quietly waiting in the front hall for her next event, entirely resting in herself.
The Duke of Edinburgh — less imposing, shorter and much older looking than expected — after arrival wandered around, hands clasped behind him, inspecting the drawing rooms, turning off lights and muttering: “What a waste.”
Returning after their engagements, they always headed for our hospitality table in the Blair Dining Room, and once the queen, to the delight of my staff, exclaimed: “This is the only place in North America where I can get a bloody good cup of coffee.”
I made 64 flower arrangements, but my large bowl of sweet peas placed in the queen’s bedroom was removed. Her dresser said, “We have no flowers ever in the bedroom.”
My old friend from our salad days in D.C., Sir Kenneth Scott, her deputy private secretary, came twice to America advancing this visit and gave me the following information: “The queen does not eat shellfish; Prince Philip likes fish for breakfast; they like afternoon tea, Earl Grey with milk; the chef’s tomato and cheese tea sandwiches became her favorite; they like a dry martini; the queen also likes two parts Dubonnet and one part gin mixed with lemon and ice; and no teabags at any time. Never address the queen or Prince Philip — wait for them to address you. Never touch them.”
Her Majesty traveled with her household and her staff, all staying with us, and her officials who came daily to work in our upstairs Embassy Offices. The three groups could not/must not eat with one another. Thus, we had to provide three separate meals, three times a day.
Our guests had asked to dine in the library after a baseball game in Baltimore with President and Mrs. Bush. Checking the table setting, I learned our gorgeous Blair silver candlesticks had been superseded by five votive candles as, “We so much prefer using these, just as we do at Balmoral,” per the queen’s page.
There were funny little moments. On arrival, Ken Scott entered just ahead of the queen and told me: “I am afraid, Benedicte, that your Polish notes went right up to the queen herself,” referring to my lengthy handwritten memorandum to him, per his request, during one of his advance visits, of our experiences with President Lech Walesa of Poland, as Walesa was expected at Windsor Castle after his American visit and before the queen’s to the United States.
The queen commented on the same after thanking me for my help: “They [the Polish delegation] do eat a lot, don’t they?” and mentioned how much she liked the Walesas.
Her delegation was fun and appreciative, and told me that being with us was like being “in the lap of luxury” and that Buckingham Palace was rather a “cabbage and potatoes” sort of place. Sir Robert Fellowes, the private secretary, made my day by saying: “I would really like to take you back with me to run Buckingham Palace.”
This is my favorite of the many stories emerging from this notable visit: At departure from Andrews Air Force Base, the protocol visits officer was standing on the tarmac, watching the steps being rolled away from the queen’s plane, and the door closed, when he spotted a black bag, marked THE QUEEN, standing on the tarmac. He started yelling and waving his arms to draw the attention of the British, the door opened and he flung Her Majesty’s jewel box up into the plane; he referred to them as “the crown jewels.”
I shall always wonder how Queen Elizabeth could separate the person from the institution of the monarchy, and how anyone so selflessly could have worked so hard in the interest of her realm. It was admirable and, sadly, may never be seen again.
Benedicte Valentiner, general manager of Blair House for four U.S. presidents, is the author of Bedtime and Other Stories from The President’s Guest House. She lives in Santa Fe.