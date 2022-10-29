Mark Ronchetti wants to be governor. He says he is qualified because he is “living it.” Let’s look at Ronchetti.
Employers usually pick the best candidate based on education, training and experience. Hard to know Ronchetti’s education. His website says “graduated from Washington State University in 1996.” No major, GPA or achievements.
Maybe he has training. If so, he never mentions it. Has he taken accounting? Economics? Management? Criminal justice? Public health? Leadership? He should let us know. Applying for a job is no time to be shy.
Experience? His website and campaign material are silent. He was a weatherman. Does that qualify him to govern? He turns lack of experience around and accuses the governor of saying, “You’re not smart enough. You’re just a mechanic, you’re just a teacher.” The governor never says that. Few of us are ready to be governor, and neither is Ronchetti. He never drafted a bill, administered a budget, hired a department head or worked in criminal justice.
Ronchetti says Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is a selfish politician. But what about Ronchetti? He has never served in elected office. Never a city councilor, county commissioner, legislator, mayor or member of a board or commission. No mention of serving any charity or an association of meteorologists. His life has been devoted to earning income as a weatherman. Nothing wrong with that, but it doesn’t prepare a person to be governor.
In contrast, Lujan Grisham has bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of New Mexico, was a practicing attorney and has a record of public service. She served as director and Cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department and as secretary of the Department of Health. She also served as a county commissioner. She served as a member of Congress, and she has been governor for four successful years. These are not honorary positions. They require hard work. The governor’s record is one of accomplishment.
Ronchetti? Talk but no accomplishments. He says he will cut taxes. Which taxes and how? Tackle inflation. How is he going to cut inflation in a state with one of the smallest economies in the country and little influence on prices? Reduce crime. How? He has no experience passing or enforcing laws. He thinks the solution is packing the jails even though studies show incarceration has little impact on the crime rate.
Ronchetti accuses the governor of dishonesty, but that charge describes him. He first said he wants to ban abortion at 15 weeks. Pastor Steve Smothermon at Legacy Church says Ronchetti told him that he says what he must to get elected. He really wants a total abortion ban. He contrasts his deceptive position with the governor, claiming she supports abortion “until birth.” Doctors don’t perform elective abortions with no medical necessity in the third trimester. I understand the governor’s position is abortion decisions, and all health care decisions, should be made by the woman and her doctor, not by the Legislature or church officials.
Ronchetti has a new gimmick. “No politician should make the abortion decision. Let’s put it on a statewide ballot so you can vote.” Sound reasonable? No. Civil rights are not subject to majority rule. We don’t put discrimination in employment on the ballot, and we shouldn’t put abortion on the ballot.
Ronchetti was selected by MAGA Republicans because he is a popular entertainer. His advertisements are right-wing talking points with requisite dog whistles about immigration. Electing unqualified persons gets you Donald Trump. Ronchetti isn’t qualified.
Robert D. Gorman is an attorney and CPA, and lives in Albuquerque. He is a past New Mexico Business Lawyer of the Year and has practiced law for 39 years.