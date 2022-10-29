Mark Ronchetti wants to be governor. He says he is qualified because he is “living it.” Let’s look at Ronchetti.

Employers usually pick the best candidate based on education, training and experience. Hard to know Ronchetti’s education. His website says “graduated from Washington State University in 1996.” No major, GPA or achievements.

Maybe he has training. If so, he never mentions it. Has he taken accounting? Economics? Management? Criminal justice? Public health? Leadership? He should let us know. Applying for a job is no time to be shy.

Robert D. Gorman is an attorney and CPA, and lives in Albuquerque. He is a past New Mexico Business Lawyer of the Year and has practiced law for 39 years.

