In his frank self-portrait — published as First Person in 2000 — Vladimir Putin explained how he came to understand the danger of being “cornered.” “My friends and I used to chase rats,” he recalled, and “once we drove a fat rat into a corner [who] had nowhere to run. Suddenly it threw itself at me and now the rat was chasing me.” But I was quicker and smarter, he added, and “managed to slam the door in its face.”
The import of the story: When completely cornered, you must attack but should also be mindful that your opponent may be just a bit more powerful. In his brutal, unprovoked war against Ukraine, Putin appears to have forgotten this childhood lesson and now finds himself in the role of the rat, cornered not once but twice.
On the battlefield, Putin has confronted a Ukrainian army that has been smarter and tougher than the larger, better-armed Russian forces. Far from capturing Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, in the early days of the war, removing its leadership and controlling the entire country, as Putin’s original war plans called for, Russia has been pushed back relentlessly and has suffered crippling losses of men and materiel. The sham referendums and the illegal annexation of four eastern regions of Ukraine — Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson — in late September are desperate attempts to salvage at least some gains after disastrous military campaigns.
With Ukrainian fighting spirit at an all-time high and the flow of sophisticated western weapons continuing apace, Putin’s regime has become the “cornered rat,” lashing out and hissing at the West, accusing the Ukrainians of the very war crimes it itself is committing and falsely promoting Russia as the bearer of true Christian values. With options running out, Putin has even threatened to use nuclear weapons, though such an action would make Russia a despised pariah state and condemn him forever in the eyes of the world and his compatriots.
As Russian war losses mount, Putin is also finding himself “cornered” at home. The so-called “war party” — so prominent on Russian state media — is calling for ever harsher military operations against Ukraine and, to Putin’s embarrassment, is exposing the incompetence and corruption of the entire Russian government. Meanwhile, ordinary Russians who had been fed a false narrative about a limited “special military operation” in Ukraine are now facing national mobilization and the specter of an all-out war.
Some brave Russians have openly demonstrated against Putin’s regime and over 16,000 have been arrested. But most Russians have started voting with their feet. In just the first week of mobilization, hundreds of thousands of Russians fled, seeking refuge in countries that don’t require entry visas for Russian citizens. And that exodus will continue until Russia reinstitutes the Soviet practice of closed borders.
So long as the West continues to support Ukraine, and this is fundamental to the maintenance of the international world order, Putin will be driven further and further back into his “two corners.” Russian forces will find it increasingly difficult to control even the four territories they have illegally annexed, let alone capture more ground in Ukraine. Losses on the battlefield or even a stalemate will rile up the “war party” that will call for more drastic measures. Meanwhile, there will be growing civil unrest in Russia and a quickly sinking economy as hundreds of thousands of able-bodied Russian men leave the workforce either to fight a lost cause in Ukraine or flee to other countries.
Faced with the potential unraveling of his regime, will Putin act as the proverbial rat in his story — attack, no matter what? In his speech announcing the annexation of the four Ukrainian territories, he unambiguously referenced the possible use of nuclear weapons. But such a desperate act would not get him out of either corner. Should he launch even a tactical nuclear weapon, the world community would completely isolate Russia, and the West would likely disable a large part of the Russian military. Ukraine would become even more united in its struggle against Russia. And Putin’s regime would come apart, riven by internal conflicts and a failing economy. As the jailed Russian human rights activist, Vladimir Kara-Murza, stated recently: “None of us knows exactly how and when the Putin regime will end — but we know that it will.”
Mark Pomar is senior fellow at the Clements Center for National Security at the University of Texas. He is the author of a new book, Cold War Radio: The Russian Broadcasts of The Voice of American and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty