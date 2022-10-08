In his frank self-portrait — published as First Person in 2000 — Vladimir Putin explained how he came to understand the danger of being “cornered.” “My friends and I used to chase rats,” he recalled, and “once we drove a fat rat into a corner [who] had nowhere to run. Suddenly it threw itself at me and now the rat was chasing me.” But I was quicker and smarter, he added, and “managed to slam the door in its face.”

The import of the story: When completely cornered, you must attack but should also be mindful that your opponent may be just a bit more powerful. In his brutal, unprovoked war against Ukraine, Putin appears to have forgotten this childhood lesson and now finds himself in the role of the rat, cornered not once but twice.

On the battlefield, Putin has confronted a Ukrainian army that has been smarter and tougher than the larger, better-armed Russian forces. Far from capturing Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, in the early days of the war, removing its leadership and controlling the entire country, as Putin’s original war plans called for, Russia has been pushed back relentlessly and has suffered crippling losses of men and materiel. The sham referendums and the illegal annexation of four eastern regions of Ukraine — Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson — in late September are desperate attempts to salvage at least some gains after disastrous military campaigns.

Mark Pomar is senior fellow at the Clements Center for National Security at the University of Texas. He is the author of a new book, Cold War Radio: The Russian Broadcasts of The Voice of American and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

