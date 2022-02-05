Santa Fe is known for its art, culture and history. Santa Fe is visited by travelers from around the world looking not only for art, but to experience the rich history and cultures that make Santa Fe what it is today. Indeed, the historical fabric of our community is made up of the complex, interwoven cultures of our Native American siblings and traditional Hispanic communities like La Cieneguilla, La Cienega, Agua Fría and La Bajada village. If the history of these communities didn’t exist, Santa Fe wouldn’t be the rich cultural destination it is today.
Recently, much has been written about the vandalism of the petroglyphs of La Cieneguilla. This attack should be of serious concern not only to Pueblo and other Native communities, but for our Hispanic communities as well. There are many 16th and 17th century Spanish petroglyphs at La Cieneguilla that speak to the rich history, culture, presence, influence and religion of the Spanish that have shaped the communities of Northern New Mexico for hundreds of years. The desecration of these petroglyphs is a community problem; it is not just a problem for a single culture to correct or consider.
For decades, many people in our community have done much to educate youth about the multicultural significance of this remarkable petroglyph site as well as the larger Caja del Rio, which contains significant portions of El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro. Just a few months ago, south-side youth from the Boys & Girls Clubs received an educational tour of La Cieneguilla Petroglyph Site with Sen. Ben Ray Luján.
In the 1990s, Petroglyphs Por Los Niños educated Hispanic and other youth about the history and significance of these petroglyphs to the various cultures of Northern New Mexico. These young people were challenged to preserve and be responsible stewards of what our ancestors left us. In the past few months, we have led multiple trash cleanup efforts of La Cieneguilla Petroglyph Site and the broader Caja del Rio, with these cleanups consisting of people from diverse cultures, religions and age groups.
It’s disturbing to me that youth are automatically blamed for this vandalism. This troubling implication is part of why I am in conversation and working with school officials to establish a curriculum about the history and cultures of New Mexico’s incredible landscapes, especially the Caja del Rio, which truly is a living classroom.
The parents who fight to ensure arts programs remain in our public schools should also be fighting to make sure local cultures and histories are being taught from the ground up so that young people can appreciate, protect and be long-term stewards of areas like the petroglyphs.
It is no secret our community has been living through a time where feelings about race, culture and history are running hot. Santa Fe should be an example of how cultures can coexist and collaborate harmoniously. This is a time where this community — Native Americans, Hispanics, Anglos and every ethnicity and culture in Santa Fe — can demonstrate how we can come together to protect areas like the petroglyphs for everyone to enjoy, learn from, appreciate and preserve. We have a lot of work to do to put the “unity” back in community.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.