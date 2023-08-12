Concerning the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: In this day of Nextdoor, Facebook and other social media, negative snowballs can gain speed like a hurricane. We are living in an age of anger in general.

Anger is seductive and can easily be misdirected. Great harm has been done to the animals in the shelter because of the social media chaos that has been created. Donations have plummeted, and I understand money is having to be taken from other designations to make payroll.

I would ask of you this: that those who love animals and the shelter now enter a gathering-information stage. Research what the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and other shelters in the country recommend as far as policy.

Danny Cameron is an artist and retired advice columnist who lives in Santa Fe.

