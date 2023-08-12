Concerning the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: In this day of Nextdoor, Facebook and other social media, negative snowballs can gain speed like a hurricane. We are living in an age of anger in general.
Anger is seductive and can easily be misdirected. Great harm has been done to the animals in the shelter because of the social media chaos that has been created. Donations have plummeted, and I understand money is having to be taken from other designations to make payroll.
I would ask of you this: that those who love animals and the shelter now enter a gathering-information stage. Research what the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and other shelters in the country recommend as far as policy.
Be aware there are only a handful of no-kill shelters and rescues in New Mexico, and our shelter is the only one in Northern New Mexico. No matter how good the efforts of other shelters are, learn what percentage of the animals end up having to be put down.
Find out if those who have been putting the angriest opinions in the paper have been willing to meet with the people running the shelter. Find out what the morale of the employees of the shelter is and how they feel about the relationship they had with former CEO Jack Hagerman. Find out if the board members know and interact with the employees.
Even though Santa Fe and Los Alamos are worlds apart, consider that some things like arithmetic, facts and science are the same no matter what city you are in. Go on the shelter website and look at the animals that are up for adoption and ask yourself if you would do anything to harm any of those animals. None of them know what is going on. Be willing to ask yourself if this could be a people problem. It seems to me that if we do our homework in a fair manner, we will feel better about any conclusions we make, be they positive or negative. I think the one thing we can all agree on is the animals must come first.
Danny Cameron is an artist and retired advice columnist who lives in Santa Fe.