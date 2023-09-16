From climate change and divisive politics to gun violence and hate crimes, the daily onslaught of bad news can be overwhelming, engendering thoughts of powerlessness, such as, “With so many big issues, what can I do?” Understandable. However, there is one overriding issue that directly impacts all other problems.

Too much money in elections.

During the 2020 election cycle, more than $14 billion were spent — double the amount in 2016. Each election cycle brings more division, disinformation and dysfunction. Do you know that members of Congress are encouraged to spend 30% to 70% of their time raising money for their party and for reelection? How can we make progress on any of the issues we care about when our elected officials — the people who are supposed to represent us — have become so dependent on raising and spending enormous sums in order to get or stay elected. The system is broken. And there is a movement to fix it.

Ishwari Sollohub has been a resident of New Mexico since 1987 and offers this letter in honor of Sept. 17, Constitution Day-Citizenship Day 2023. For more information, contact ishwarisollohub12@gmail.com.

