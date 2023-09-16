From climate change and divisive politics to gun violence and hate crimes, the daily onslaught of bad news can be overwhelming, engendering thoughts of powerlessness, such as, “With so many big issues, what can I do?” Understandable. However, there is one overriding issue that directly impacts all other problems.
Too much money in elections.
During the 2020 election cycle, more than $14 billion were spent — double the amount in 2016. Each election cycle brings more division, disinformation and dysfunction. Do you know that members of Congress are encouraged to spend 30% to 70% of their time raising money for their party and for reelection? How can we make progress on any of the issues we care about when our elected officials — the people who are supposed to represent us — have become so dependent on raising and spending enormous sums in order to get or stay elected. The system is broken. And there is a movement to fix it.
I am a member of American Promise New Mexico, local chapter of the national nonprofit organization (americanpromise.net) dedicated to restoring election integrity through an amendment to the U.S. Constitution, allowing Congress and the states to once again “reasonably regulate and limit contributions and spending in campaigns, elections, or ballot measures.”
Prior to the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision, campaign financing was subject to certain regulations. Since Citizens United, money is considered free speech, and corporations and other artificial entities are considered to have constitutional rights. The result has been the unleashing of vast amounts of money, unduly and unfairly influencing elections at every level.
Because these changes are based on what we believe to be misguided Supreme Court decisions, the only way to restore balance and build back true representative government is to pass an amendment (U.S. Constitution, Article V).
One such amendment is currently before Congress: House Joint Resolution 13. We at American Promise New Mexico are asking U.S. Reps. Melanie Stansbury and Gabe Vasquez to co-sponsor HJR 13; U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández already has. We are also asking Sens. Ben Ray Luján and Martin Heinrich to bring forward a similar amendment in the Senate. Luján did introduce Senate Joint Resolution 25 in 2021, but none has been introduced in the current Congress. New Mexico has passed memorials in 2018 and 2012 supporting such legislation. So have numerous New Mexico counties and cities. New Mexicans are overwhelmingly in favor of eliminating corporations’ and wealthy individuals’ undue influence on elections, as documented in a 2019 report by Common Cause New Mexico.
Popular myth suggests passing a constitutional amendment is too hard — even impossible. Interestingly, 27 amendments have already been passed — seven of them in response to untenable Supreme Court decisions. Please join American Promise New Mexico in urging our senators and representatives to sponsor or co-sponsor legislation addressing the critical problem of the undue influence of artificial entities and wealthy individuals on our electoral system.
Ask Sens. Luján and Heinrich to bring forth a new bill similar to SJR 25.
Ask Reps. Stansbury and Vasquez to co-sponsor HJR 13.
Thank Rep. Leger Fernández for being a co-sponsor of HJR 13 already.
Emails, phone calls and letters are great ways to let our members of Congress know we want our representational government back, and that they must keep the issue on the front burner.
Imagine a system where our elected officials take action based on what their constituents want, rather than being overly concerned with pleasing their donors. Maybe some of the issues we care so much about could be addressed. Now, that’s something we all can do.
Ishwari Sollohub has been a resident of New Mexico since 1987 and offers this letter in honor of Sept. 17, Constitution Day-Citizenship Day 2023. For more information, contact ishwarisollohub12@gmail.com.