We often envision expansive vistas, wild and untouched landscapes, and rich biological diversity when we think of our public lands. But far too often, we forget about the people who cared for and protected the land through the centuries.
Whether it be the lands of Bears Ears, the Greater Chaco region, or places like Mount Taylor, Indigenous people have left their footprint in these places for generations. For that reason, we must safeguard the precious environmental and cultural landscapes that we inherit today.
The state of New Mexico has the opportunity to protect one such landscape in this year's legislative session, the L Bar property.
Our people, the people of Kawaik'a or Laguna Pueblo, have lived in this place since time immemorial. It was here that our ancestors built communities, raised children, and created a culture that has endured to this day. Laguna is located at the base of Mount Taylor in Western New Mexico.
The mountain is home to countless ancient villages, cultural properties and sacred sites that stand as a testament to our relationship to the land. And now, our pueblo is working to conserve these lands by asking the state of New Mexico to incorporate the L Bar into the Marquez Wildlife Management Area.
The area known as L Bar is part of our pueblo's ancestral territory. The 52,870-acre property that straddles large parts of Mount Taylor holds cultural significance to the pueblo nations and the Navajo Nation. With over 1,000 cultural sites in the designated Traditional Cultural Property of Mount Taylor, this region is in the heart of ancestral pueblo territory.
As heirs to this ancient heritage, our tribal nations are keenly aware of the need to protect this sacred landscape. That's why the pueblos of Laguna, Acoma, Zuni and Hopi are asking the state to protect and conserve these lands and steward them for future generations.
The L Bar is also home to elk, deer, antelope, turkey and a variety of raptors. The remote and wild nature of this place is why it was historically considered some of the best hunting and why today, it still holds opportunities for responsible hunters. As a part of the Marquez Wildlife Management Area, this land will provide residents of the state with opportunities for several game species. And it will restore access and connection to a land lost from our collective memory through decades of private land ownership.
Places like the L Bar connect us with our ancestral past and our shared human story. They give us the possibility of touching lands that nurtured generations of New Mexicans before us and teaching our children about our long history in this place.
It is my great hope that we can center the unique culture and history of Indigenous people in more land protection efforts and that we will work together to protect places like the L Bar. This, after all, is our legacy, and it's one that's worth protecting.
