On Aug. 10, 1680, a collective uprising of Pueblo peoples changed the trajectory of history here in the Southwest. The Pueblo Revolt, as it came to be known, was not merely a singular event in time, but a testament to the resilience and indomitable spirit of our people. More than three centuries later, the echoes of our ancestors’ resilient spirit reverberate in our hearts and throughout our lands, guiding our response to the threats to our sacred heritage.

In 1680, our ancestors rose in unity against oppressive forces, kindling a spirit of strength and resilience that would carry across generations. The Pueblo Revolt was a powerful rebuke of forces that sought to erase our identity, languages, culture, especially those practices considered sacred, profound and ancient. It marked a pivotal moment in our relentless struggle for cultural sovereignty.

Today, we find ourselves on the brink of yet another threat, not physical but equally significant — cultural erasure through congressional legislative actions. We are challenged by the proposed passage of House Resolution 4374, the “Energy Opportunities for All Act” introduced by Arizona House Republicans Eli Crane and Paul Gosar. HR 4374 aims to dismantle the protections established by Public Land Order 7923, issued recently by Secretary Deb Haaland and the Department of the Interior. The Public Land Order withdraws federal land and minerals in a critical 10-mile area around the Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

Randall Vicente is governor of the Pueblo of Acoma.

