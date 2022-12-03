This past week, the Biden-Harris administration hosted a Tribal Nations Summit in Washington, D.C., to continue its robust and meaningful engagement with tribal leaders on critically important issues facing Native communities. The summit continues President Joe Biden’s strong commitment, made during his first week in office, to engage Native leaders on a nation-to-nation basis with the goal of better fulfilling federal trust responsibilities to Native people.

Last month, on the banks of the Rio Grande near Española, I had the honor of representing the U.S. Army Civil Works program in signing an agreement to actively initiate a first-of-its kind environmental restoration project specifically benefiting Santa Clara Pueblo and Ohkay Owingeh.

While the Army Corps of Engineers has worked with tribal nations on small infrastructure and restoration projects, this $100 million initiative takes the Corps’ work with tribal nations to a new level. The project is a blend of the Pueblos’ vision, the Corps mission and an exchange of knowledge that will restore the hydrologic function of the Rio Grande floodplain and bosque on the lands of both pueblos. The goal is to bring back a more naturally functioning ecosystem that benefits all, especially native vegetation and habitats that are invaluable aspects of both pueblos’ cultural heritage and identity.

Michael L. Connor serves as the assistant secretary of the Army (civil works) and is the principal adviser to the secretary of the Army on all matters related to the Army’s Civil Works Program.

