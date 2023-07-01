The New Mexican‘s recent three-part series (“The Public Records Puzzle,” June 23-25) on the difficulty for citizens to get access to the data we pay governments to collect is much appreciated.
Yes, it can be a challenge and expensive for public employees to respond promptly and fully to Inspection of Public Records Act requests. That may be because government leaders have not worked to stay abreast of the rapid changes in the digital infosphere.
There are solutions to the data traffic jams, solutions already in play in government at all levels in the U.S. and around the world.
First is to address public employees’ culture of “data hugging,” a reluctance to quickly and easily share the data citizens have paid for. Individuals responsible for interacting with public requests for data are often titled public records custodians.
Over the decades, I have found front-line public records custodians work hard to deliver the goods: It’s a matter of professional pride. But it is often their immediate superiors or higher-ups who want to keep the data tightly locked down in their departmental silos.
Public records custodian is an antiquated term suitable for the age of physical documents. That title should be changed to public records provider. It’s a long shot, but perhaps that would start to change the cultural theology for government employees.
Second, the city should adopt the goal and philosophy of automatically placing what will become digital public records on the city’s website as soon as a document is written and approved. These should be on an easily searched website. This would include forms and documents like all contracts, police reports and meeting minutes of all committees and the various boards. All public records requests, when filled, should automatically go into a searchable digital archive.
Third, and with greater long-term impact, the city should create a task force of Santa Fe’s heavyweight digital experts to analyze, holistically, the city’s warehouse of data, data management and its analytic and communications tools, and suggest improvements.
The team could be drawn from the Santa Fe Institute (Where is former City Councilor Cris Moore when we need him?), Los Alamos and companies like Simtable and Meow Wolf.
Finally, the city should create a position of chief data officer as has been done in other cities and states.
This person should have the same authority as the city manager. He or she would be responsible for implementing open-data standards, policies and processes, including data warehousing and how the city responds to public records requests.
He or she would make sure every department only buys hardware or software that would meet standards of ease-of-use for public employees and citizens. He or she would conduct an inventory of the city’s data in hand. He or she would promote the use of open data to the citizens and especially business and nonprofit interests.
Those standards also would require that all hardware and software results be exportable in native file formats such as Word docs, Excel files and foundational GIS formats.
Changing the titles to public records provider could happen quite quickly. Hiring a chief data officer and gearing up to a significant open-data government will be long-term — a minimum of five years at best.
All these things can be done if the mayor, City Council and high-level administrators step up in a serious manner to learn about current data administration standards and tools.
Tom Johnson is creator of It’s The People’s Data, Santa Fe.