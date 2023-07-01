The New Mexican‘s recent three-part series (“The Public Records Puzzle,” June 23-25) on the difficulty for citizens to get access to the data we pay governments to collect is much appreciated.

Yes, it can be a challenge and expensive for public employees to respond promptly and fully to Inspection of Public Records Act requests. That may be because government leaders have not worked to stay abreast of the rapid changes in the digital infosphere.

There are solutions to the data traffic jams, solutions already in play in government at all levels in the U.S. and around the world.

Tom Johnson is creator of It’s The People’s Data, Santa Fe.

Recommended for you