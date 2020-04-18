Public health officials agree that increasing distance between people is the most effective way to stop the spread of COVID-19. As New Mexicans, getting out on our vast public lands during these difficult times offers not only the space we need for our physical health, but provides essential emotional and spiritual support as well.
Each of New Mexico’s five primary ecosystems offers an exceptional sensory experience:
- The alpine-conifer ecosystem, home to bighorn sheep and marmots, gives visitors endless vistas from above timberline in areas such as the Pecos Wilderness.
- The Chihuahuan Desert stretches across much of Southern New Mexico. In the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument, the poppies are in full bloom, creating a gold and white blanket that provides gorgeous contrast to the towering, rocky peaks.
- The piñon/juniper scrub ecosystem, which flourishes between 5,000 and 7,500 feet in elevation, covers much of our state, supporting mule deer and other species.
- The plains-mesa ecosystem lends itself to magnificent opportunities for photographers. From sunsets to lightning storms, some of the most stunning photographs of our state are captured in areas like Otero Mesa.
- The riparian habitat along the Rio Grande bisects much of our state, including our largest city. It provides hikers, bikers and others a way to escape to nature within minutes of downtown Albuquerque.
Every one of these ecosystems can be visited by exploring the more than 27 million acres of federally managed public lands in New Mexico. With a population of about 2.1 million people, New Mexico has almost 13 acres of public land for every resident of the state.
This is no time to demand people remain confined indoors. Public health officials recommend people stay at least 6 feet away from each other. But with almost 13 acres per person of public land in New Mexico, why should we remain as close as 6 feet apart?
Established campgrounds and other areas where people are likely to congregate are closed. That is appropriate. But it’s not the concrete picnic tables or the campgrounds New Mexicans require. The land itself and the plants and animals it sustains are the medicine we need.
Public land is the ultimate fitness center for physical, mental and emotional health. Morel mushrooms are about to sprout, and spring turkey season opened April 15. Public lands are our grocery store. Serene stretches of rippling water approached by a person with a fly rod provide therapy. The sight of a ruby-throated hummingbird sipping nectar from a newly blossomed columbine may do more to help a person suffering from depression than a virtual, group-discussion meeting spent staring at a computer screen from within a dark apartment.
The tragedy of the COVID-19 pandemic is undeniable, but access to our cherished public lands can ease the burden. With appropriate funding mechanisms like the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which should be fully and permanently funded upon the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act, we can continue to grow and improve our public lands.
Small communities that are the gateways to many remote public lands in New Mexico are not equipped to handle this pandemic. Take everything you need for your trip from your home and community. If you need to stop for fuel, pay at the pump and use disinfectant wipes on the fuel-pump handle and the kiosk keypad.
It is imperative that we take every precaution to prevent the spread of this virus. It is also imperative that we remain healthy and happy through this trying time. Luckily for New Mexicans, public lands provide us the resource to do both.
