Public lands are a key component of our Hispanic identity, especially in New Mexico, as they help tell the story of the diverse and complex history of our nation. These places, all of which are Indigenous ancestral lands, preserve our shared cultural heritage. They also provide places to recreate, connect with nature and spend time with family and friends, and they significantly contribute to our local economies and create tens of thousands of jobs and employment opportunities. However, for too long, the oil and gas industry’s history of leasing and drilling has threatened our health and our access to public lands. In fact, many Hispanic communities live on the front lines of development and are disproportionately impacted by oil and gas pollution, and with the Department of the Interior’s recent announcement that it plans to lease more of New Mexico’s public lands to the oil and gas industry, this threat continues to grow.
Congress recently passed the historic Inflation Reduction Act, which will finally provide some long-overdue reforms to the antiquated onshore oil and gas leasing program and help ensure fairer returns to New Mexicans and better stewardship of our public lands. The Department of the Interior must now do its part to finish the job by implementing these changes and making other critical reforms to the federal oil and gas leasing program before any additional lease sales take place. This is an essential step needed to protect the Hispanic communities who bear the brunt of oil and gas development in New Mexico.
There are several ways to help lessen the threat of oil and gas leasing and drilling to our communities, such as reforming federal bonding policies. Thousands of oil and gas wells on public lands right here in New Mexico already have been abandoned or are at high risk of being so, posing a serious risk to our air, land and water. These wells often have decaying infrastructure that can contaminate our drinking water and spew dangerous methane pollution into the air we breathe. Before companies begin drilling on public lands, they are supposed to set aside a sum of money — called a bond — meant to cover cleanup costs in case they go bankrupt or otherwise are not able to plug and reclaim their wells. But the policies that dictate how much companies must put aside to cover cleanup costs have not been updated since the 1950s and the 1960s. These decades-old federal oil and gas leasing policies are behind the times and fail to protect our communities.