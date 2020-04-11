Shelley Mann-Lev, MPH, and Justin Garoutte, are policy co-chairs for the New Mexico Public Health Association. Garoutte is from Antonito, a small town in southern Colorado’s San Luis Valley, and works to advance health equity by building power through policy advocacy at local, state and national levels. Mann-Lev has lived in Santa Fe for over 25 years, working to support the well-being of children and families in the Santa Fe Public Schools and statewide through education and policy.