Public trust in the judiciary requires not only that judges be fair and impartial, but that the public see judges as fair and impartial.
New Mexico judges are hardworking public servants. They are held to high ethical standards and are scrutinized by an independent Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission while in office. A judge or candidate for judicial office is strictly prohibited from engaging in political activity that is inconsistent with the independence, integrity or impartiality of the judiciary.
Despite these restrictions, candidates must campaign to become a judge and need money to do so. As a result, some in the public could be left thinking that campaign contributions influence our system of justice. Senate Bill 160 provides a solution to this corrosive misperception through public funding of District Court judge elections.
New Mexico was progressive enough in 2007 to allow appellate judges to participate in a voluntary public financing plan, eliminating the need for private funding of appellate elections. Candidates have successfully used the public financing system in the past decade to run for office. It has kept costs down, avoided the appearance of conflicts of interest, and allowed judges to focus on court dockets — not fundraising. All trial judges are the best ambassadors for a fair and impartial judiciary.
Voter Action Act funds can be used to finance District Court races because Public Regulation Commission candidates no longer need existing funds as appointed commissioners. The Legislature will need to ensure adequate resources are available in the fund in the future, but it is time to extend public financing to campaigns for District Court judgeships — for the good of a fair and impartial justice system.
Justice Barbara Vigil sits on the New Mexico Supreme Court.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.