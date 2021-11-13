There is a five-alarm fire in public education right now, and our leaders are quibbling about which fire extinguisher to use.
There are still hundreds of teacher vacancies in K-12 education, but politicians are too timid to do what needs to be done. It’s a simple economic concept — you get what you pay for. For years, politicians from both parties have shied away from addressing the problem head-on. Republicans want to roll back education to the 1950s and persecute the few remaining teachers with oppressive teacher-evaluation systems, and while Democrats have had modest successes, they also are too afraid to tell the people of New Mexico the truth — without a massive investment in public education, the system may not exist in 10 years.
Here are the facts. Nearly one out of every 20 teaching positions in New Mexico is vacant. Why? Again, simple economics. Starting salary for a first-year teacher is just $41,000, but to get that job, you need a bachelor’s degree, and the average college debt in the United States is over $40,000. Some examples of entry-level jobs that pay more than $40,000 include forklift operators, truck drivers, solar technicians and web developers. All of these are honorable professions that don’t involve being demonized by politicians and media figures.
Some other alarming statistics: Nationwide, enrollment in teacher-education programs is down 19 percent, and in New Mexico alone, there has been a 40 percent jump in teacher retirements since the start of the pandemic. According to a survey in Edweek, more than 60 percent of teachers experience frequent or constant stress, and teaching in the pandemic only makes things worse. Student discipline issues are on the rise, due in part to the corrosive impact of social media as well as a lack of socialization for nearly 18 months.
Politicians from both parties want to sweep these facts under the rug. One party wants to blame the few of us left in education for the flaws in the system, while the other party wants a pat on the back for tossing educators some table scraps. No one wants to face the truth: If you want a better education system, then you need to pay for it, and issuing more bonds or tapping the Land Grant Permanent Fund won’t solve the problem.
Short of a massive investment in teacher-education programs and teacher recruitment, the system will collapse. Schools will be forced to close, as is already happening in other states, and the form of education that we all suffered through during the pandemic will become the norm for tens of thousands of children in New Mexico.
This is not hypothetical — it is already happening, and even if significant investments are made now, it will take several years to right the ship and begin to again deliver quality education to all of New Mexico’s children. They are our future, and if you want them to fulfill their potential, you need to accept that your taxes must go up. The money has to come from somewhere, and borrowing it or tapping our savings is irresponsible.
Until our politicians find their courage to tell voters the truth, even if it means they put their own power on the line, we can’t move forward to address these problems. Perhaps they should visit a school now and then, just to see what things are really like. New Mexico educators are dedicated, courageous and make personal sacrifices every day. The politicians in the Roundhouse could learn a thing or two from us.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.