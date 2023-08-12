I am a senior citizen who depends on a functional public transportation system. As a user, I can clearly state the Santa Fe Trails system is dysfunctional and does not work for people who need public transportation.
I am a senior student at Santa Fe Community College. I take my life in my hands walking to the bus stop. I am also forced to walk in the street because of Santa Fe’s dysfunctional sidewalks.
I am also a senior veteran, so I am allowed to ride the bus system at no charge. In the past, I have been forced to use the Santa Fe Ride van so I would arrive on campus in a timely manner. I would then take the bus home from campus. To do that, I have to call for a pickup on campus to be taken to Santa Fe Place mall. Then I have to wait to take either the No. 2 or No. 4 bus home, again taking my life in my hands to navigate the Santa Fe sidewalks.
I am now planning to register at the Institute for American Indian Arts to continue my education. The bus route I need to take me to campus is by demand only. That requires a bus trip to Santa Fe Place. I then will make a demand call for the trip to campus. My plan now is to take the van to school, then wait for a demand request to return home.
I have discussed this issue with a city councilor. I am waiting for his solution. In the meantime, I am forced to use a dysfunctional city of Santa Fe bus system.
I invite the mayor, the City Council and the head of the Transit Division to take a walk and ride with me from my home to the campus. I suggest Wednesdays, so we can count all the trash cans I have to navigate around that block my use of the sidewalks.
The city bus system is not working for too many people who depend on public transportation to travel to work, school or medical appointments.
Dennis A. Dickinson is a retired veteran and college student living in Santa Fe.