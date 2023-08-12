I am a senior citizen who depends on a functional public transportation system. As a user, I can clearly state the Santa Fe Trails system is dysfunctional and does not work for people who need public transportation.

I am a senior student at Santa Fe Community College. I take my life in my hands walking to the bus stop. I am also forced to walk in the street because of Santa Fe’s dysfunctional sidewalks.

I am also a senior veteran, so I am allowed to ride the bus system at no charge. In the past, I have been forced to use the Santa Fe Ride van so I would arrive on campus in a timely manner. I would then take the bus home from campus. To do that, I have to call for a pickup on campus to be taken to Santa Fe Place mall. Then I have to wait to take either the No. 2 or No. 4 bus home, again taking my life in my hands to navigate the Santa Fe sidewalks.

Dennis A. Dickinson is a retired veteran and college student living in Santa Fe.

