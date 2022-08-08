In recent legislative sessions, a recurring topic has been the establishment of a state-owned bank in New Mexico. Advocates for a state-owned bank have been unrealistic and have overlooked the challenges in establishing such an entity.

The most salient point in opposition to would be the significant financial commitment from the state to have the state bank become well capitalized. As a result, New Mexico taxpayer dollars would be at risk because a state-owned bank would not have deposit insurance such as FDIC insurance. Nor would the state bank be subject to extensive federal and state regulations and examination oversight, which is necessary for protecting depositors and preserving the safety and soundness of a bank.

Given these facts, it is particularly important to weigh any potential cost-savings from not paying bank fees against the potential expense of operating a state bank.

Jay Jenkins, president of the New Mexico Bankers Association, is president and CEO of Carlsbad National Bank.

Popular in the Community