My Christmas spirits received a lift from this paper’s editorial advice (“Stop and smell the holiday garlands,” Our View, Dec. 13). It was very timely advice for most of us scurrying around town to finish our shopping. The “unceasing efforts to encourage purchase after purchase” contribute to traffic, crowded stores, light and air pollution. So a breath of fresh air out on mountain trails or a stroll on the Plaza can restore our souls and our good will.
Unfortunately this feel-good piece is an ironic contrast to the front page story (“Just trying to save lives,” Dec. 13). One of the cruelest moves the city can do for the unhoused is to refuse them the skimpiest form of warmth, a sleeping bag. Most Santa Feans understand the complexities of the homelessness crisis that shames so many American cities. The theory — and that is what it is, a theory — that depriving the unfortunate such a simple and inexpensive item will convince them to stay in shelters that are in short supply and overcrowded is faulty.
When I volunteer at the the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place and drive the city streets, I see two groups of people who lack stable housing. The group we serve at the shelter welcomes the warmth, the clothes, the showers and food we provide. The other group refuses to visit our shelters for a variety of reasons. Mental illness may be one reason, but there are others: They feel they might not be safe there; there don’t want to be part of a “government system;” they don’t want to take part in religious rituals; they simply prefer their freedom to come and go as they please.
Until the city decides to build for the unhoused, this human problem remains. Refusing them warmth is one more of life’s bad turns that don’t affect the majority of us. To those who made this decision, in this season of goodwill, please reconsider what you have wrought until we can provide a roof, four walls and a bed with blankets for the many who need them.
Sandra Schackel has been a concerned and compassionate New Mexico citizen for 21 years.