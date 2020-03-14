The Trump administration’s “Navigable Waters Protection Rule” or as it should be called, the “Dirty Water Rule” is the most severe weakening of the Clean Water Act ever.
This new rule radically reduces the scope of the Clean Water Act and puts millions of miles of streams and roughly half our wetlands in imminent danger. It is an egregious attack on the vital clean water safeguards in our bedrock water protection law.
As a result, streams that feed the sources of drinking water to tens of millions of people are put at risk. And so are wetlands, which act as sponges to reduce the impact of floods on our communities. These streams and wetlands are not insignificant, they are vital parts of our natural water infrastructure — polluting them or paving them over puts all of our water at risk.
Corporate interests — like developers, pipeline operators, and fossil fuel companies — do not deserve a free pass to pollute or destroy our precious water resources, but that is exactly what the rule will allow them to do.
The impacts of these clean water rollbacks by the Environmental Protection Agency will be felt especially in some regions of the arid Southwest, where
90 percent or more of all streams and wetlands will lose protections. According to state officials, up to 90 percent of stream miles in New Mexico and 93 percent in Arizona will lose federal protections.
The Clean Water Act must be protected and strengthened to ensure access to clean water for all communities. That’s why we’re thrilled that more than 80 members of the U.S. House of Representatives have co-sponsored a resolution in support of the Clean Water Act and opposed to the Trump administration’s rollbacks — and we hope more sign on.
Clean water is essential to our lives; our natural environment, economies, and health rely on it. While this unprecedented move will be challenged in courts, vulnerable communities face uncertainty as the protections they rely on are undermined. That’s why 2020 is so important.
We need leaders who will stand with elected representatives from New Mexico, and across the country, who recognize the bipartisan support for strong legislation and the broad, diverse range of supporters and stakeholders who champion it such as sporting groups, business leaders, and environmental advocates.
These leaders will fight to return a sense of certainty and continuity to clean water protections emphasizing the 50-year legacy of the monumental law and the extremely beneficial changes it has brought about.
They will work to advance public and environmental health, not to appease polluters with generous handouts. It’s in this future that there is hope. The fight against this administration’s “Dirty Water Rule” — and its broader attack on the Clean Water Act and other basic environmental safeguards — is critical to protecting our health and communities. But this election year that fight is part of a bigger campaign for leaders who stand up for all people and their opportunity to live healthy and prosperous lives.
Together we must choose leaders who will take action to safeguard vital water resources and put the needs of communities before the profits of polluters.
