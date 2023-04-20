It’s springtime in New Mexico, when many of us look forward to spending time outside exploring our beautiful Land of Enchantment. It’s also a reminder that if we don’t work to keep these areas safe and clean, we may never get to enjoy them the way our ancestors did and intended for future generations.

We’re proud to be part of a broad coalition working to protect the Caja del Rio, one of the most ecological and culturally significant lands in the Southwest. These 106,883-plus acres west of Santa Fe have special meaning to many people: For some, it’s a deep, sacred and spiritual connection to place and ancestry. For others, like many in our south-side neighborhoods, it’s an opportunity to provide more equal access to the outdoors for future generations. For wildlife, it’s the unfettered, open landscapes that allow their habitat to survive and thrive.

All of these and more are at risk if we don’t do more to permanently protect and responsibly steward the Caja. And sadly, the risks are growing.

Carmichael Dominguez is a former Santa Fe city councilor and the Hispanic organizer for EarthKeepers 360; Keegan King is executive director of the Native Land Institute; and Alexandra Merlino is executive director of Partnership for Responsible Business.

Recommended for you