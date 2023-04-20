It’s springtime in New Mexico, when many of us look forward to spending time outside exploring our beautiful Land of Enchantment. It’s also a reminder that if we don’t work to keep these areas safe and clean, we may never get to enjoy them the way our ancestors did and intended for future generations.
We’re proud to be part of a broad coalition working to protect the Caja del Rio, one of the most ecological and culturally significant lands in the Southwest. These 106,883-plus acres west of Santa Fe have special meaning to many people: For some, it’s a deep, sacred and spiritual connection to place and ancestry. For others, like many in our south-side neighborhoods, it’s an opportunity to provide more equal access to the outdoors for future generations. For wildlife, it’s the unfettered, open landscapes that allow their habitat to survive and thrive.
All of these and more are at risk if we don’t do more to permanently protect and responsibly steward the Caja. And sadly, the risks are growing.
Over the past few years, our coalition has chronicled everything from vandalism and defacement of sacred sites and petroglyphs to illegal dumping, theft of personal and government property, poaching of wildlife, illegal off-highway vehicle use, and wildcat and unlawful shooting. These actions are hurtful, disrespectful and do not represent the values we know most New Mexicans have when it comes to protection of our public lands.
The issue of illegal dumping continues to be a profound challenge. Our coalition has removed approximately 20 tons of trash from the plateau, and we are seeing a massive increase in dumping of major appliances, furniture and commercial materials as well as dangerous chemicals.
This represents a serious threat to human and wildlife while diminishing the area’s historical, cultural and spiritual significance. As Joseph Brophy Toledo, a spiritual leader from Jemez Pueblo and member of our coalition, put it recently, the Caja del Rio is a gift from our ancestors — it is not a landfill. We join him in asking anyone who has dumped trash here to stop and ask nearby community members to be vigilant and call the Bureau of Land Management and Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office if you suspect someone is illegally dumping.
We continue to raise these and other issues with the media, including The New Mexican, which has been steadfast and generous on its coverage of the Caja. We continue to have positive conversations with city and county officials, tribal leaders, our congressional delegation and the U.S. Department of the Interior, the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service to advocate for permanent, federal protection in the long term, and hope to see more proactive leadership in the short term to ensure the area has the necessary resources for responsible stewardship.
In the meantime, we will continue to get our hands dirty by hosting community events to raise public awareness about the Caja and its plight. In that spirit, we invite all to celebrate Earth Day with us on Saturday for our annual cleanup. The day will include a guided, moderated hike, as well as free lunch. Those attending the hike are encouraged to bring a hat, sunscreen and water. If you’re joining us for the cleanup, it’s helpful to bring gloves, rakes and even a truck if available to help haul large items. The day will begin at 9 a.m. at the La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs parking lot, and we very much hope to see you there. For more information and to RSVP, visit cajadelrio.org/earthday.
Carmichael Dominguez is a former Santa Fe city councilor and the Hispanic organizer for EarthKeepers 360; Keegan King is executive director of the Native Land Institute; and Alexandra Merlino is executive director of Partnership for Responsible Business.