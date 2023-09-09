One need not look far to see the devastation wildfire can bring to local communities throughout the U.S. — whether it’s last year’s Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, the largest in New Mexico history that left 341,735 acres burned and countless lives in ruin, or the recent fires in Hawaii that have decimated a city.

Over the past several weeks, two serious wildfires broke out on the Caja del Rio, a majestic desert plateau of incredible cultural and ecological significance located just south of Santa Fe. City, county, state and federal resources were deployed to attack these fires, which occurred just a mile from the Santa Fe city limits and directly adjacent to the historic villages of La Cienega and La Cieneguilla.

While many in Santa Fe expect the threat of fire to come from the east mountains, with arid conditions and a fragile desert landscape, the Caja del Rio is not only one of the Southwest’s most endangered landscapes but also poses a very real threat of devastating wildfire.

The Rev. Andrew Black is a minister at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Fe, the public lands field director for the National Wildlife Federation and the founder of EarthKeepers 360. Black was born and raised in Santa Fe and is a member of the Caja del Rio Coalition.

Recommended for you