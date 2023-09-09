One need not look far to see the devastation wildfire can bring to local communities throughout the U.S. — whether it’s last year’s Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, the largest in New Mexico history that left 341,735 acres burned and countless lives in ruin, or the recent fires in Hawaii that have decimated a city.
Over the past several weeks, two serious wildfires broke out on the Caja del Rio, a majestic desert plateau of incredible cultural and ecological significance located just south of Santa Fe. City, county, state and federal resources were deployed to attack these fires, which occurred just a mile from the Santa Fe city limits and directly adjacent to the historic villages of La Cienega and La Cieneguilla.
While many in Santa Fe expect the threat of fire to come from the east mountains, with arid conditions and a fragile desert landscape, the Caja del Rio is not only one of the Southwest’s most endangered landscapes but also poses a very real threat of devastating wildfire.
Protecting the Caja del Rio is about protecting the public safety of our local communities. Over the past few months, the Caja del Rio Coalition has held various community listening sessions with Santa Fe County residents who’ve raised constant concerns of the Caja’s fires threatening their lives and property. Community members highlight that local taxpayers bear the financial brunt of these fires, and it’s local first responders who put their lives at risk.
We’ve also heard countless stories of illegal shooting: shots fired at hikers, bikers and rock climbers; nighttime gunfire aimed at communities; shooting exploding targets; poaching of wildlife and shooting livestock.
Every year, I lead my church in an Easter sunrise service on the Caja. Starting at 5 a.m. in complete darkness, over 80 people prayerfully gather atop the plateau. We enjoy the beauty of the Caja and experience oneness with creation and the Creator. This year, awaiting the sunrise, shots rang out, piercing through the silence of the night. This startling moment on Easter morning served as a stark reminder about the fragile boundary between a world of hope, new life, peace and stillness, and a world of danger, despair, death and violence. The Caja is and always has been a powerful spiritual teacher.
Sadly, without permanent protection and more law enforcement and resources dedicated to this landscape, it is not a matter of if, but when serious tragedy will hit the communities surrounding the Caja — whether it be wildfire or a senseless shooting. Already, we’ve seen irreversible damage to the Caja’s petroglyphs, sacred sites and landscape. We can’t afford to let this lawlessness go unchecked.
With such dire threats to the public safety of all communities surrounding the Caja, I hold an unfaltering belief that with respect and good faith, people across the Caja’s diverse communities can come together across any differences to permanently protect this remarkable landscape. The well-being not only of New Mexico’s land, water and wildlife depend on us finding unity in community, but ultimately so does the very safety and future of our local communities.
This is why our coalition is urgently calling on President Joe Biden, Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and our congressional delegation to permanently protect the Caja del Rio. This protection will not only ensure that America’s incredible history, culture and ecological integrity are permanently preserved, but also ensure that our families and local communities remain safe and secure now and for future generations. Please add your voice to the diverse coalition of people calling on our federal leaders to safeguard this cherished landscape and the communities around it. Visit cajadelrio.org to learn more about how to get engaged.
The Rev. Andrew Black is a minister at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Fe, the public lands field director for the National Wildlife Federation and the founder of EarthKeepers 360. Black was born and raised in Santa Fe and is a member of the Caja del Rio Coalition.