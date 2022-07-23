The phrase “outstanding waters” is just one way to describe the river my family and countless others have depended on for hundreds of years and countless generations.

The Pecos River has sustained life along its banks for thousands of years for humans and much longer than that for the ecosystem it created.

Now, thanks to the recent ruling from the Water Quality Control Commission, the northern part of the Pecos, along with over 125 miles of rivers in Northern New Mexico, were designated as Outstanding National Resource Waters. The commission came to this conclusion citing the river’s recreational, ecological and cultural significance.

Ralph Vigil is an organic farmer in East Pecos, and the chairman of the New Mexico Acequia Commission.

