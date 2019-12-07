Safeguarding freshwater is something all New Mexicans support, because we know water is life. House Bill 546, which I was proud to sponsor and see pass this session, was based on a shared understanding from diverse stakeholders of the sanctity of our state’s water.
HB 546, including the Produced Water Act and Fluid Oil and Gas Waste Act, does four core things. It creates a transparent system for control, liability, treatment and reuse of produced water resulting from oil and gas operations; empowers public health and environment regulators to create and manage strong and safe processes governing treatment and reuse of produced water; sets guidelines and supports for using more recycled/treated produced water replacing freshwater for oil and gas drilling operations; and restores the Oil Conservation Division’s authority to impose penalties for violations.
HB 546 does not — I repeat, does not — mean that recycled or treated produced water can now be used in agriculture or anywhere outside of oil and gas operations. With HB 546, the use of treated produced water outside of oil and gas operations, for any purpose, is subject to the New Mexico Environment Department and the Water Quality Control Commission.
State and federal safety standards apply to any potential future use outside of oil and gas operations. Stringent standards and sound science, structured through a rule-making process guided by public input, will govern fully how or even if produced water is treated and used outside of oil and gas operations. Science and safety must guide this rule-making process.
New Mexico State University and its researchers are leading this science through the Produced Water Research Consortium with the New Mexico Environment Department. NMSU’s expertise was recognized recently through its central role for brackish water research funded by the EPA and the Department of Energy. I appreciate the initial listening sessions that the New Mexico Environment Department is holding across New Mexico, working with the Energy Minerals and Natural Resources Department and the Office of the State Engineer. These sessions precede any rule-making, and I strongly support the commitment to transparency, public input and progress led by NMED and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration.
The amount of freshwater used for drilling and produced water that is a byproduct of oil and gas operations in the Permian and Delaware basins are staggering. In New Mexico, production generates an average of four barrels of produced water for every barrel of oil that is produced. In 2018 alone, 42 billion gallons of produced water were created, and 2019 estimates are higher.
This current rate of freshwater use and produced-water disposal is unsustainable. Experts and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry know overall water usage is only increasing, so it’s important that usage of treated produced water has increased following HB 546’s passage. Game-changing opportunities, like the extraction of lithium for battery storage and renewable energy, beckon largely because of HB 546.
HB 546 won’t mean one more or one less oil well is drilled. It will mean hundreds of millions of gallons of freshwater are not used in oil and gas operations. All of that freshwater will remain available to drink, for agriculture, for cultural purposes and for the environment.
As New Mexicans, we value our environment and work hard to protect our most precious natural resource — our water. This legislation provides much needed oversight within oil and gas operations. Supporting reuse and recycling produced water for use within oil and gas operations will ensure clean-water safeguards well into our future. And I’m excited to support and see responsible regulation and independent science guide the next steps in these important efforts.
Nathan Small is a third generation New Mexican from a family of educators and ranchers. From 2006-18 he helped lead the effort to protect the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument and wilderness areas. Nathan represents House District 36 in Doña Ana County. Learn more and submit input at env.nm.gov/new-mexico-produced-water.
