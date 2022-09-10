My wife, Jane, and I started Devil’s Spring Ranch in northwestern Rio Arriba County nearly 25 years ago with a dream to create a model for sustainable ranching that could help protect and improve one of the most beautiful landscapes in New Mexico. And we did — until the gas fracking boom overran our ranch and the public lands surrounding it.

Today, there are over 120 wells here. So we’ve set aside our dreams to make sure front-line families and the community’s voices are heard, and that New Mexicans know the truth about how these wells pollute our world, and who owns them.

I take exception when Jim Winchester, executive director of the Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico, says his group is suing the state of New Mexico to halt the ozone precursor rule in order to protect “small independent producers” and guarantee American energy independence (“New ozone rules unfairly target independent producers,” My View, Aug. 21).

Don Schreiber is a rancher/oil and gas activist in northwestern Rio Arriba County.

