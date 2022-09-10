My wife, Jane, and I started Devil’s Spring Ranch in northwestern Rio Arriba County nearly 25 years ago with a dream to create a model for sustainable ranching that could help protect and improve one of the most beautiful landscapes in New Mexico. And we did — until the gas fracking boom overran our ranch and the public lands surrounding it.
Today, there are over 120 wells here. So we’ve set aside our dreams to make sure front-line families and the community’s voices are heard, and that New Mexicans know the truth about how these wells pollute our world, and who owns them.
I take exception when Jim Winchester, executive director of the Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico, says his group is suing the state of New Mexico to halt the ozone precursor rule in order to protect “small independent producers” and guarantee American energy independence (“New ozone rules unfairly target independent producers,” My View, Aug. 21).
Hilcorp Energy Co. operates the wells on and around our ranch. They show an Aztec address, but Hilcorp is headquartered in Houston. It is one of the largest oil and gas producers in the country and also the largest methane emitter, with 50 percent more emissions than second-place Exxon. Hilcorp acquires low-production wells and milks them for every drop. According to the New Mexico Oil Conservation Division’s data, Hilcorp operates 37 percent of the low-production gas wells — called “stripper” wells — in New Mexico. They account for 48 percent of stripper well production, more than 209 of the 211 stripper gas producers in the state. Forbes estimates owner Jeff Hildebrand has an estimated worth of $7.5 billion. The association wants to protect Hilcorp and Hildebrand.
On the stripper oil well side, 19 companies (6 percent of the total) operate 58 percent of all oil stripper wells and account for 69 percent of total production. Counting from the bottom of the list, 206 operators, 68 percent of the total, account for just 7 percent of stripper oil production. For context, there are almost 750,000 oil and gas stripper wells in the United States; New Mexico’s total of fewer than 20,000 strippers is less than 3 percent of the total. How does protecting these few operators mean energy independence for America?
The Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico says it is concerned about “well economics,” claiming owners of these marginal wells can only operate them if they are allowed to spew volatile organic compounds that contribute to the creation of ozone and methane in the atmosphere. Are we supposed to sacrifice other land uses, the health of community members living near these wells and the fight against global climate warming so oil and gas stripper well owners can squeeze every last penny out of a well?
The association claims that rescinding the ozone precursor rule provides some benefit by protecting New Mexico’s economy. But a quick look at stripper well owners reveals many are headquartered in Texas or other states. That’s where the money goes. And stripper wells that aren’t being maintained — remember those “well economics” — don’t produce many jobs.
In poll after poll, New Mexicans by overwhelming majorities say they want to protect the air, water and land from oil and gas production. They want to expand and preserve public lands and improve access to outdoor recreation. They want to transition to a clean energy future. New Mexicans deserve a strongly enforced ozone rule, not delays and misinformation.
Don Schreiber is a rancher/oil and gas activist in northwestern Rio Arriba County.