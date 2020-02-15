When I first moved to Southern New Mexico, a few things struck me almost immediately: those gorgeous mountains that provide the backdrop to the equally stunning Mesilla Valley, a strong connection between these mountains and our people, and a community immensely proud of the place they call home. It’s what inspired me to start Organ Mountain Outfitters. I wanted to share with the world what locals have known for a long time: Our community, history, people and landscapes are worth celebrating.
As I became increasingly involved in public lands advocacy, including participating in a trip to Washington, D.C., to educate elected officials on why our monument designation needed to remain intact, I also came to learn about the Land and Water Conservation Fund. What especially struck me was the role the fund had played in protecting the very places that inspired me to start my business.
Having permanently reauthorized the Land and Water Conservation Fund in early 2019, the challenge now facing Congress is to fund fully the program so that we can realize its potential. So what’s the holdup? The issue is certainly not lack of effectiveness. Neither is it a matter of partisanship — the Land and Water Conservation Fund has strong support from both sides of the aisle. It’s simply the result of political gridlock on Capitol Hill. New Mexico Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small has been a strong voice to push through that gridlock to fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
But we can’t afford to waste any more time. State and local governments throughout the country are beginning to focus increasingly on the outdoor recreation economy as a means of boosting local prosperity.
In 2019, New Mexico created an Office of Outdoor Recreation to allow our state to take advantage of our amazing and one-of-a-kind recreational assets. This effort makes sense. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, the New Mexico outdoor economy results annually in 99,000 direct jobs, $9.9 billion in consumer spending, $2.8 billion in wages and salaries and $623 million in local and state tax revenues. And each year, 65 percent of New Mexico residents engage in outdoor recreation, a finding that has important public health implications.
As a small business owner, I certainly see the value in developing a bold vision for an outdoor economy. It’s vital that our state look for ways to diversify our economy to lessen our dependence on oil and gas. And I know that here in Southern New Mexico, we’re ready to show off all that we have to offer for outdoor recreational enthusiasts.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a critical tool in these efforts. It’s through fund-supported projects that we can address infrastructure needs, ensure access to popular recreational sites and protect these valuable natural resources for generations to come. Now we just need our officials in Washington to value these goals as much as our community does.
