I’m writing in response to The New Mexican‘s recent Our View about active transportation (“Cities can help extend biker-riding enthusiasm,” March 14).
The New Mexican makes many good points. Santa Fe does have decent bike paths and can also do far more to encourage safe bicycling and walking throughout our community. The No. 1 thing we can do to make Santa Fe a more bike-friendly community is establish protected bike lanes.
Protected bike lanes were piloted by the Santa Fe Metropolitan Planning Organization last fall on Paseo de Peralta and Paseo del Sol. This project, along with other studies, shows that bikers and pedestrians alike feel safer, and cars slow down when there are protected bike lanes.
Since safety is a major concern of those of us who ride and walk in Santa Fe, there are numerous enhancements the city can make to ensure biking and walking are safer in addition to protected bike lanes. This includes regularly repaving and marking roads and lanes and clearing the roadways and paths of snow, ice, sand and debris.
Making safe and easily accessible connections for all people — no matter where one resides — to where they need to go is essential to creating an equitable and active community. Signage (wayfinding) that tells people how to get to key destinations is also important.
In addition, we need paths that are clean and appealing, with plentiful trash receptacles and dog waste bags, and benches and walls where people can rest, visit and look at the views. The River Trail is an excellent example of this and is probably the reason it’s popular for walkers and bikers.
If Santa Fe wants to be an environmentally friendly city with fewer cars on the road and fewer climate-changing emissions; a city where people of all ages and from all parts of town can actively transport themselves to work, school, shopping and other places they need to go; a city that truly encourages and supports active living for all; it will require a much safer, more robust and connected active transportation infrastructure. The benefits are many, from reducing the personal burden of owning and maintaining a car, to healthier community members, to cleaner air.
I encourage the city of Santa Fe to invest in bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure. Now is the time to make the City Different the City Active.
